AMPLIFY Hosts PAJ CLE on the Future of Plaintiff Law Firms in a Rapidly Changing Legal Marketplace

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMPLIFY will host an exclusive, members-only Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ) CLE, Adapt or Die: Running a Modern Law Firm Without Losing Its Soul , bringing together leading voices in plaintiff-side law to examine how firms can grow, compete, and future-proof themselves in an increasingly complex legal marketplace.

The one-hour substantive CLE will feature a panel of seasoned legal and business leaders, including Ken Fulginiti, Founder of Fulginiti Law; John Romano, Partner at Romano Law Group; Samuel Pond, Managing Partner at Pond Lehocky Giordano; and Aron Solomon, Chief Strategy Officer at AMPLIFY.

During the session, panelists will offer candid insight into a reality every plaintiff’s lawyer now faces: the legal business of today looks nothing like it did just five years ago. This program is not about chasing trends, but about understanding how modern firms can adapt intentionally—while preserving the values and identity that define their practice.

Topics to be explored include: The New Reality of Legal Marketing, Case Studies from Modern Plaintiff Firms, Competing in Today’s Legal Market and Building for the Long Term.

Designed exclusively for PAJ members, Adapt or Die delivers practical guidance and real-world perspective for plaintiff attorneys navigating growth, competition, and long-term sustainability.

This CLE is open to PAJ members only. Members must sign in to register.

For additional information or to register, PAJ members should visit the PAJ CLE portal.

