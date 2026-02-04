GrowGeneration Showcases New Strategic Co-Marketing and Sales Collaboration with Netafim at Indoor Ag-Con 2026

DENVER, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers, today announced that it will host an exhibit at the Indoor Ag-Con 2026 Conference, taking place February 11–12, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Details are included below:

Indoor Ag-Con 2026

Date: February 11–12, 2026

Location: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino – Las Vegas, NV

Booth: 902

Attendees: Jason Holland, VP of Product Innovation & Commercial Solutions; Steve Sevener, Viagrow Founder & VP of Lawn & Garden; Brandon Collins, Commercial Sales Representative

GrowGen will also showcase its new co-marketing and sales partnership with Netafim, the world’s largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions. Together, the companies will collaborate on education, commercial grower support, and integrated CEA solution deployments, bringing best-in-class fertigation, substrates, nutrients, lighting, and automation into a unified offering for growers. This partnership aligns with Indoor Ag-Con’s expanded focus on supporting open-field and traditional farmers transitioning to protected agriculture.

Through this partnership, GrowGeneration and Netafim will jointly support growers by offering:

Integrated fertigation + substrate + nutrient programs

Co-branded technical education and commercial grower workshops

On-site irrigation and fertigation design consultations

Greenhouse and indoor water-management strategies

Unified customer support for CEA system planning



At Indoor Ag-Con 2026, GrowGen will also exhibit its broad portfolio of proprietary brands and novel, integrated solutions for growers in indoor, greenhouse, and mixed-light settings. Key product lines include:

Char Coir — the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards.

— the highest-grade coco available, sourced from a single farm to ensure consistency and quality. Each batch comes with a chemical analysis available to the client and serves as a testament to our quality and standards. Drip Hydro — a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead.

— a complete nutrient solution engineered for one purpose: to make growing easier and more productive. Developed by growers for growers and backed by 45+ years of cultivation experience, it delivers high-quality results, higher yields and low overhead. Ion Lights — advanced LED fixtures for flowering and veg, engineered for increased cannabinoid expression, deeper color, and superior canopy development.

— advanced LED fixtures for flowering and veg, engineered for increased cannabinoid expression, deeper color, and superior canopy development. Dialed In Under Canopy LED lights, Environmental & Fertigation Systems — a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy.

— a first-of-its-kind lighting solution engineered to boost lower-canopy flower development in commercial cannabis cultivation. This system helps cultivators address a universal issue, penetrate lower buds which are typically smaller, less potent and often unsellable due to the spectrum of light stopping at the top of the canopy. The Harvest Company — offers a diverse range of essential products designed specifically for all your home gardening and commercial growing needs. Our carefully developed products are crafted to help you get the most out of each growing season. From Seed to Harvest, we’re here to deliver the perfect solutions for your gardening journey.



“CEA growers need integrated systems, and our partnership with Netafim enables us to bring world-class fertigation and water-management expertise directly to our customers,” said Michael Salaman, President of GrowGeneration. “Together, we’re delivering an integrated platform to help farmers transition successfully from open field to controlled environments.”

For more information on Indoor Ag-Con 2026, visit the conference website at https://indoor.ag/.

GrowGeneration’s team will be available on-site in Las Vegas for meetings with commercial operators, conference attendees, and investors. Appointments may be scheduled in advance.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen is one of the nation’s largest suppliers of specialty products for controlled environment agriculture (CEA), commercial cultivation, and retail garden centers. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, such as nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, and benching and racking, including proprietary brands such as Char Coir, Drip Hydro, Power Si, Ion lights, The Harvest Company, Viagrow, and more. The Company also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com, as well as a wholesale business for resellers, and a benching, racking, and storage solutions business, Mobile Media or MMI.

About Orbia Precision Agriculture (Netafim):

Orbia’s Precision Agriculture business Netafim is the world’s largest irrigation company and a global leader in precision agriculture solutions that address food, water and land scarcity for a sustainable future. Founded in 1965, Orbia Netafim pioneered the drip revolution, creating a paradigm shift toward precision irrigation. Today, by specializing in end-to-end solutions from the water source to the root zone, Orbia Netafim delivers irrigation and greenhouse projects as well as landscape and mining irrigation solutions supported by engineering, project management and financing services. Orbia Netafim is also leading the way in digital farming, irrigation and fertigation through integrating real-time monitoring, analysis and automated control into one state-of-the-art system. With 33 subsidiaries, 19 manufacturing plants, 2 recycling plants and 4,500 employees worldwide, Orbia Netafim delivers innovative, tailor-made irrigation and fertigation solutions to millions of farmers, allowing smallholders to large-scale agricultural producers and investors in over 100 countries to grow more with less™. To learn more, visit: netafim.com.

