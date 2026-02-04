Catheter Precision Announces Accelerated Momentum for LockeT Device with New Hospital Approvals and Strong Q1 Adoption Outlook

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American: VTAK), a medical device company specializing in advanced electrophysiology solutions, today announced a surge in hospital evaluations and approvals for its LockeT suture retention device. As the company enters the first quarter of 2026, it reports significant progress in domestic and international product adoption, driven by successful clinical outcomes and the device's ability to streamline hospital workflows.

Following its highest recorded revenue for the month of January, and following its recent entry into several international markets, Catheter Precision has secured approval for evaluations at several additional influential high-volume centers throughout the Unites States. These evaluations are a critical precursor to long-term purchasing agreements, allowing clinical teams to validate LockeT’s efficacy and additional adoption at affiliated hospitals within a network.

"The initial feedback from our newest hospital partners confirms that LockeT addresses a critical need for efficient, cost-effective wound closure," said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "We are entering 2026 with a strong pipeline of evaluations that we expect will transition into permanent adoption, further solidifying our position in the global electrophysiology market. Those hospitals where we have completed evaluations, or shortly expect to complete evaluations, are among hospitals of the highest repute, including John’s Hopkins, University of Michigan, Beth Israel in Boston, Northside hospitals in Atlanta, and Scripps in Southern California."

The company anticipates robust product adoption throughout Q1 2026, supported by:

Operational Efficiency: LockeT's intuitive design has demonstrated rapid staff onboarding, notably training system wide collaborating staff members in several days at major institutions.

Cost-Effective Innovation: By facilitating same-day discharge and reducing post-procedural bed rest, LockeT offers a compelling economic case for hospitals seeking to optimize resource utilization.

International Expansion: Building on its CE Mark approval, the company continues to penetrate the European closure market where the economic advantages of LockeT are compelling.





About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

973-691-2000

IR@catheterprecision.com

