Hyperion DeFi Announces Institutional Volatility Income Vault Built on Rysk Protocol

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperion DeFi, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYPD) (“Hyperion DeFi” or the “Company”) today announced that it has engaged with the Rysk protocol (“Rysk”) to launch a new institutional-grade, on-chain yield-enhancement vault native to the HyperEVM.

Through this vault, Hyperion DeFi and its institutional partners will be able to utilize HYPE Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) and stablecoins as collateral for on-chain options strategies, generating additional yield beyond staking income. Hyperion DeFi will initially deploy the vault for its own balance sheet before selectively opening access to other qualified participants.

Participants will be gated through HiHYPE (Hyperion Institutional HYPE), which is minted exclusively by staking HYPE to the ‘Kinetiq x Hyperion’ validator. This structure is designed to create a controlled, institutional-only access model while driving incremental, diversified fee revenue to Hyperion DeFi over time.

“Our partnership with Rysk represents a meaningful step forward in institutional adoption of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, while supporting and monetizing its growth,” said Hyunsu Jung, Chief Executive Officer at Hyperion DeFi. “By deploying transparent, on-chain options vaults directly on Hyperliquid, we expect to improve execution efficiency and pricing across counterparties while further optimizing yield on our HYPE holdings. At the same time, we are demonstrating how institutional vaults and smart contracts can securely unlock additional return opportunities for our partners.”

This new partnership further accelerates the Company’s DeFi flywheel, scaling income streams while continuing to position the Company for ecosystem rewards. Hyperion DeFi previously announced its KNTQ token receipt from Kinetiq, in connection with its validator operations and liquid staking activity with Kinetiq. Similarly, in this partnership with Rysk, the Company expects to participate in Rysk’s ongoing points incentive program, creating opportunities for future airdrops and other rewards in addition to core yield. Furthermore, this partnership with Rysk prioritizes assets native to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, including Kinetiq’s kHYPE and HiHYPE LSTs, and Native Markets’ USDH stablecoin.

“Hyperion’s on-chain deployment through Rysk Premium reflects a broader shift we’re seeing on Hyperliquid,” said Dan Ugolini, Founder of Rysk. “As the first institutional participant to run volatility income strategies through our platform, Hyperion validates on-chain execution as core income-generating infrastructure. Rysk brings established volatility income strategies fully on-chain at institutional scale, with transparent settlement, maximum composability, and no counterparty risk. By building natively on Hyperliquid, Hyperion is helping move DeFi into the house of finance and expand institutional participation.”

About the Hyperliquid Platform and the HYPE Token

Hyperliquid is a next-generation layer one blockchain optimized for high frequency, transparent trading. The blockchain includes fully on-chain perpetual futures and spot order books, with every order, cancel, trade, and liquidation occurring within 70 millisecond block times. It also hosts the HyperEVM, a general-purpose smart contract platform that supports permissionless decentralized financial applications akin to Ethereum.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid. Staked HYPE provides utility for users via reduced trading fees and increased referral bonuses. As of January 2026, more than 37 million HYPE have been autonomously purchased and sequestered by the blockchain with the trading fees generated on the network’s central limit order books.

About Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. is the first U.S. publicly listed company building a long-term strategic treasury of HYPE. The Company provides investors with streamlined access to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, one of the fastest growing, highest revenue-generating blockchains in the world. Shareholders benefit from compounding exposure to HYPE, both from its native staking yield and additional revenues generated from its unique on-chain utility.

Hyperion DeFi is also developing its proprietary Optejet User Filled Device that is designed to work with a variety of topical ophthalmic liquids, including artificial tears and lens rewetting products. The Optejet is especially useful in chronic front-of-the-eye diseases due to its ease of use, enhanced safety and tolerability, and potential for superior compliance versus standard eye drops. Together, these benefits may result in higher treatment compliance and better outcomes for patients and providers.

For more information, please visit Hyperiondefi.com or follow @hyperiondefi on X.

About Rysk

Rysk is an on-chain volatility income protocol. Rysk introduces a new on-chain primitive that enables established options strategies such as covered calls and cash-secured puts to be executed fully on-chain, making volatility income accessible and composable, without counterparty risk.

Since launching on Hyperliquid, Rysk V12 has processed more than $240 million in notional volume across on-chain options strategies. Rysk Premium extends this foundation into institutional-grade volatility-income infrastructure, enabling scalable and customizable strategies deployed fully on-chain, in line with Hyperliquid’s vision of the house of finance.

For more information, please visit https://www.docs.rysk.finance/.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements, our future activities or other future events or conditions, including the viability of, and risks associated with, our cryptocurrency treasury strategy, the growth and revenue potential of the Hyperliquid ecosystem and the growth prospects of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and in some cases are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Certain information contained in this press release relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Hyperion DeFi’s own internal estimates and research. While Hyperion DeFi believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of this press release, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent source has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Hyperion DeFi’s internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this press release relating to or based on such internal estimates and research. You should conduct your own investigation and analysis of Hyperion DeFi, its business, prospects, results of operations and financial condition. In furnishing this information, Hyperion DeFi does not undertake any obligation to provide you with access to any additional information (including forward-looking information and any projections contained herein) or to update or correct the information.

Hyperion DeFi, Inc. Investor Contact:

Jason Assad

Hyperion DeFi, Inc.

IR@hyperiondefi.com

(678) 570-6791