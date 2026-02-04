Asia Broadband Completes Minting Of New Silver-Backed Cryptocurrency and Pre-Registration Availability Begins With New Wallet Launch Next Week

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has developed a new silver-backed token AABBS and has now completed the minting process of the new cryptocurrency. The pre-registration details to acquire the AABBS token will be announced next week along with the Company’s release of its new next generation AABB Wallet.

Silver is a precious and critical metal necessary for industrial and economic expansion. Quarterly silver production for AABB has continued to increase concurrently with numerous silver market price growth fundamentals, which together led to the Company’s commitment to create a new silver-backed token. World governments’ inflationary policies and Samsung’s plans to mass produce a silver-based electric vehicle (EV) batteries are just a few of the many demand influences that are expected to drive a silver price rally for years to come. Furthermore, approximately half of the AABB’s quarterly mining production is silver, which is expected to expand significantly through the Company’s processing plant in Etzatlan, Mexico. And the plant is currently operating and has begun to ramp up its processing. AABB began the accumulation of silver bullion from its production two years ago to back the new AABBS silver token release, in the same way as the Company created its gold-backed AABBG cryptocurrency with its physical gold holdings.

Also, the Company continues to evaluate the logistics of minting and distributing a special collection of physical silver coins that could be available this year directly to the public to commemorate the AABBS token launch, in response to increasing public interest.

“Expected long-term economic conditions continue to synergistically increase the demand for silver and supports projected future price increases. The timing could not be more strategic or beneficial now for AABB to prepare for the launch our silver-backed token,” stated Chris Torres, AABB President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold and silver holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections.

