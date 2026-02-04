TuneIn, a Stingray Company, Brings Extensive Audio Infotainment Offerings to Select Nissan Vehicles in the United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn, a Stingray company (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), announced today a collaboration with Nissan, one of the world’s largest automakers, to bring TuneIn’s expansive catalog of radio stations and podcasts to select Nissan and INFINITI vehicles in the United States.



TuneIn will provide drivers with fast access to live sports, breaking news, curated music, millions of podcasts and tens of thousands of radio stations. Drivers will be able to access TuneIn through Nissan and INFINITI vehicles equipped with Google built-in.



“Drivers want access to the audio they love the moment they start the car,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “By bringing the full TuneIn experience directly into Nissan’s infotainment system, we’re eliminating friction and giving listeners a safer, faster way to enjoy live sports, trusted news, music and podcasts on every drive.”



Key listening features for Nissan drivers:

Live play‑by‑play from major professional leagues and leading collegiate conferences, plus in-depth sports talk

Curated music and millions of podcasts across every interest

Access to TuneIn using voice commands with a single tap, powered by TuneIn’s App Driver Distraction Management System

New left-side driver controls make it easier to play, pause or change audio with quick, one-touch access

TuneIn was recently acquired by Stingray. The acquisition significantly strengthens Stingray’s global automotive presence and accelerates the rollout of branded in-vehicle audio experiences.



TuneIn is available to listeners around the globe through more than 200 connected devices and 14 automotive brands. For more information, visit TuneIn.com.



About TuneIn:

TuneIn, a Stingray company, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like Fox News Radio, MS NOW, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com.



About Stingray:

Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), the world’s leading connected streaming media company, delivers the best curated audio and video content to consumers worldwide. As a pioneer in multiplatform streaming and distribution, Stingray’s vast digital content portfolio includes thousands of live audio and radio stations, premium music channels, concerts and music documentaries, karaoke products, as well as ambience and wellness channels. Its offering is distributed via connected TVs, smart speakers, mobile, connected cars and retail. Reaching hundreds of millions of consumers every month, Stingray's products offer an unparalleled advertising reach, enabling brands to connect with an engaged audience across the world. Home to globally renowned brands such as TuneIn, Singing Machine, Stingray Karaoke and Qello Concerts, Stingray is powered by a worldwide team of more than 1,000 employees. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.

