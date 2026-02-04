HCAI Announces Strategic Plan of U.S. Expansion with Intelligent Parking Platform

Company targets Tier-1 U.S. markets including Los Angeles and New York

Jiaxing, China, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: HCAI) (“HCAI” or the “Company”), a China-based smart-parking and equipment-structural-parts provider in China, today announced a strategic initiative to expand its Smart Parking Platform into the United States, with an initial target on Tier-1 metropolitan markets including Los Angeles and New York.

The U.S. parking industry is a large market, yet a significant portion of parking infrastructure continues to rely on legacy, manual systems. In major metropolitan areas such as Los Angeles and New York, inefficient parking management contributes meaningfully to urban traffic congestion, as drivers frequently spend time searching for available parking.

HCAI believes this inefficiency presents a compelling opportunity for optimization through intelligent automation, advanced technologies, and data-driven analytics.

The Company’s planned deployment is expected to focus on selected districts in priority U.S. markets. The planned deployment will include advanced hardware and integration with HCAI’s proprietary platform, modernizing traditional parking facilities and supporting more efficient urban mobility infrastructure.

Following validation of its platform in initial U.S. markets, HCAI intends to evaluate expansion into additional metropolitan areas and adjacent smart-city applications, including traffic flow optimization and broader urban mobility analytics solutions.

About HCAI

Huachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a China-based, one-stop provider of smart-parking systems and precision structural parts. Through our operating subsidiaries we design, manufacture, install and service space-saving cubic parking garages—tailored to each client’s needs with technologies such as vertical lifting and multi-layer cycling—while also supplying custom steel components and railroad accessories to industrial customers nationwide.

