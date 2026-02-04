REV Targets Entry Into American Market with LOI to Acquire Properties in Montana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. (“REV” or the “Company”) (TSXV: REVX; OCTID: REVFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) dated January 23, 2026 (the “LOI”) to acquire certain oil and gas leasehold interests (the “Properties”) held by a publicly listed helium company (the “Vendor”) in the Sweet Grass Hills area of Montana (the “Transaction”).

The LOI sets forth the terms and conditions upon which the Company and the Vendor will complete the Transaction as follows:

A cash payment of USD $250,000 payable to the Vendor on closing; and

The issuance to the Vendor of common shares of the Company having an aggregate deemed value of USD $300,000 on closing.

Closing of the Transaction will be subject to, among other things, the execution of a definitive agreement, satisfaction of customary closing conditions, and receipt of required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Montana land package is complementary to REV’s flagship and drill-ready Aden Dome Project in southeast Alberta along the Montana border and represents a strategic new focus on America’s Northern Great Plains states, targeting helium and natural hydrogen. The Transaction would nearly quadruple the size of REV’s total landholdings from 4,845 acres to approximately 18,998 acres as outlined in the map below.

The Company also wishes to clarify the press release of January 16, 2026, that insider participation was limited to a concurrent non-brokered private placement subject to a four-month and one-day hold period. No insiders participated in the LIFE offering.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company that owns a suite of mostly gold properties in Quebec highlighted by JMW and Maxwell in the Chibougamau Gold Camp of northern Quebec, while the Company also has strong exposure to the Natural Hydrogen sector in Alberta and Saskatchewan. REV has acquired 100% of a series of PNG leases along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome, while it also owns six million shares of MAX Power Mining Corp., advancing Canada’s largest permitted land package for Natural Hydrogen in Saskatchewan.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company’s website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

