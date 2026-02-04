Cannara Announces Strategic C$6.3 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Priced at C$2.10 per Common Share 

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”, “the Company”, “us” or “we”) ( TSXV: LOVE ) ( OTCQX: LOVFF ) ( FRA: 8CB0 ), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis products at affordable prices with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,600,000 sq. ft., is pleased to announce it has completed a strategic, non-brokered private placement with Phoenician Capital LLC (“Phoenician”). Pursuant to the terms of a subscription agreement, Phoenician has agreed to subscribe for 3,000,000 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of C$2.10 per Common Share, for proceeds of C$6,300,000, on a non-brokered private placement basis (the “Private Placement”), subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for working capital and strategic investments, including supporting continued capital investments into the Valleyfield Facility, expanding operations and maintaining balance sheet flexibility.

The issue price of the Common Shares represents an approximate 16% premium to the Company’s closing price on February 3, 2026, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Private Placement.

“This strategic investment supports the next stages of expansion at our Valleyfield operations,” commented Zohar Krivorot, Chief Executive Officer of Cannara. “Phoenician’s long-term, fundamentals-driven investment approach aligns well with our strategy and governance philosophy. Their decision to invest at a premium reflects confidence in our operating model and our disciplined plan to scale.”

“We are pleased to support Cannara at this stage of its growth,” said John Khabbaz, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Phoenician. “Cannara has built a differentiated platform with a clear focus on operational discipline and long-term value creation. We look forward to partnering with management as the Company continues to execute on its strategic objectives.”

The Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. No finder’s fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The Common Shares issued in connection with the Private Placement have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy Common Shares in the United States.

The Company further announces that Zohar Krivorot, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company, has entered into an agreement to sell, on an exempt basis, 333,333 Common Shares of the Company to Phoenician at a price of C$2.10 per Common Share (the "Secondary Share Sale"). The Company is not a party to the Secondary Share Sale and will not receive any proceeds from the transaction, which was undertaken solely to offset personal tax losses arising due to the recent vesting of certain restricted share units in the Company. The Common Shares sold to Phoenician under the Secondary Share Sale are also subject to restrictions on transfer for a period of four months and one day.

Prior to completion of the Secondary Share Sale, Mr. Krivorot beneficially owns or exercises control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 25,852,540 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 26.99% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon completion of the Secondary Share Sale, Mr. Krivorot is expected to beneficially own or exercise control or direction over, directly or indirectly, 25,519,207 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 25.83% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, after giving effect to the Private Placement.

About Phoenician Capital

Phoenician Capital LLC is an investment management firm headquartered in New York City. Phoenician invests in select small-and-mid-cap public companies globally, with a focus on high-quality growth businesses that are founder-led, and where rigorous diligence and long-term ownership can support durable compounding over time.

Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company also announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2026.

All of the nominees for directors listed in the Company’s Management Proxy Circular dated December 18, 2025, were elected by a majority of shareholders. The voting results for each nominee are as follows:

Nominees In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Withheld (#) Withheld (%) Zohar Krivorot 62,166,863 99.99% 7,270 0.01% Derek Stern 62,164,013 99.98% 10,120 0.02% Donald Olds 62,160,055 99.98% 14,078 0.02% Justin Cohen 62,167,013 99.99% 7,120 0.01% Mary Durocher 62,160,225 99.98% 13,908 0.02%



Appointment of Auditors



MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of the Company by a majority of shareholders for Fiscal 2026. The voting results are as follows:

In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Withheld (#) Withheld (%) 62,380,331 99.96% 22,214 0.04%



Approval of Stock Option Plan



Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company’s stock option plan, as described in the Management Proxy Circular dated December 18, 2025.

In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Against (#) Against (%) Withheld (#) Withheld (%) 61,322,256 98.68% 821,277 1.32% 30,600 0.05%



Approval of RSU Plan



Shareholders also approved amendments to the Company’s restricted share unit plan, as described in the Management Proxy Circular dated December 18, 2025.

In Favor (#) In Favor (%) Against (#) Against (%) Withheld (#) Withheld (%) 61,157,416 98.41% 985,817 1.59% 30,900 0.05%



