Aircraft Leasing Market Size to Reach USD 420.74 Billion by 2033, Driven by Fleet Modernization and Increasing Demand for Air Travel – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircraft Leasing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Aircraft Leasing Market was valued at USD 195.12 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 420.74 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.10% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The Aircraft Leasing Market is primarily driven by the increasing number of airlines, preferring operating lease as it helps to keep the balance sheet flexible, reduce capital outlay, and enable fast flock expansion. Growth in the narrow-body aircraft market, expansion of low-cost carriers, and stable recovery of air passenger traffic are also underpinning aircraft leasing. Next generation aircraft are more fuel efficient and require less maintenance, further incentivizing airlines to replace older fleets through aircraft leasing. Moreover, aircraft lessor turn to data analytics and digital asset management solutions to ensure maximum turnaround of aircrafts and returns.





Get a Sample Report of Aircraft Leasing Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8693

The U.S. Aircraft Leasing Market was valued at USD 57.72 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 122.07 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.83% during 2026-2033. Growth is driven by the high demand for air travel in the US, fleet modernization plans of major airlines, and the presence of large and consolidated aircraft leasing companies having a diversified aircraft portfolio. Solid demand owing to easier financing conditions, capital market maturity, and ongoing investments in new generation commercial aircrafts, are supporting growth in the market, which is expected to so over the coming years.

Supportive Aviation Policies and Financing Environment Fuel Market Growth.

Government support for aviation infrastructure development, export credit facilities, and supportive leasing policies in key markets are boosting investor confidence. The ability to tap global capital markets and alternative financing options is helping lessors increase their fleet size and meet airline demand in various markets.

High Capital Intensity and Market Cyclicality May Limit Growth.

While the market is on a positive trajectory, the aircraft leasing industry is still capital-intensive and vulnerable to economic cycles, interest rate fluctuations, and residual risks. Compliance with regulations, maintenance costs, and geopolitical risks could be potential deterrents, especially for smaller aircraft leasing companies

Major Aircraft Leasing Market Companies Analysis Listed in the Report are

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Avolon

SMBC Aviation Capital

Air Lease Corporation (ALC)

BOC Aviation

BBAM Aircraft Leasing & Management

ICBC Leasing

DAE Capital

Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC)

Boeing Capital Corporation

CDB Aviation

AviLease

Avia Solutions Group

Aircastle

AerCap GECAS

Macquarie AirFinance

Genesis Lease

Elix Aviation Capital

Amedeo

ICBC Financial Leasing

Need Any Customization Research on Aircraft Leasing Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8693

Segmentation Analysis:

By Lease Type

In 2025, Dry Lease led the market with a share of 65.20% owing to its relatively lower operational cost and flexibility to operate the aircraft. Wet Lease is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 12.50% as airlines are increasingly looking at options that operate with crew and for shorter-term contracts as they expand capacity faster to meet cyclical demand in passenger and cargo traffic.

By Aircraft Type

In 2025, Narrow-body led the market with a share of 55.30% due to their operational efficiency, economical capital outlay, and their proficiency to be used on short to medium-haul routes. Wide-body is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 11.20% driven by long-haul travel demand, international cargo grows, and airlines increasingly desiring economical next-generation aircraft for intercontinental operations.

By Lease Term

In 2025, Long-term Leases led the market with a share of 60.40% supported by their massive fleet requirements, network, and avoidance of expensive fleet expansion strategies. Short-term Leases is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13.10% as airlines increasingly require flexibility to react to seasonal demand variations, test new routes or perform temporary capacity expansions.

By Lessee Type

In 2025, Commercial Airlines (Full-Service & LCCs) led the market with a share of 72.80% supported by their massive fleet requirements, network, and avoidance of expensive fleet expansion strategies. Cargo Operators is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14.60% primarily attributed to the briskly surging e-commerce sector, logistical needs globally, and freight transport demands.

Regional Insights:

The North America dominated the Aircraft Leasing Market in 2025E, with over 41.06% revenue share, driven by an advanced aviation industry foundation with a developed airline market combined with the existence of prominent aircraft lessor businesses in North America.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to have the fastest-growing CAGR 10.88%, driven by the rapid rise of low-cost carriers, demand for air travel, and an increase in cargo operations.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025 , BBAM announced the delivery of the first Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft on lease to Titan Airways. This marks a significant milestone in the passenger-to-freighter conversion program, highlighting BBAM's leadership in fleet modernization and expansion into the freighter segment.

, BBAM announced the delivery of the first Airbus A321 Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) aircraft on lease to Titan Airways. This marks a significant milestone in the passenger-to-freighter conversion program, highlighting BBAM's leadership in fleet modernization and expansion into the freighter segment. In January 2025, Avolon released its 2025 Outlook report, forecasting that the global airline industry will reach USD 1 trillion in revenue for the first time. The report highlights the Asia-Pacific region as a significant driver of this growth, with China expected to place 800 aircraft orders in 2025.

Purchase Single User PDF of Aircraft Leasing Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8693

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LEASE STRUCTURE & UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand the share of dry vs. wet leases, operating vs. finance lease distribution, average lease durations, and lease rates by aircraft type, providing insights into fleet utilization trends and leasing demand patterns.

– helps you understand the share of dry vs. wet leases, operating vs. finance lease distribution, average lease durations, and lease rates by aircraft type, providing insights into fleet utilization trends and leasing demand patterns. LESSEE DEMAND & FLEET DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate market share by lessee type, number of airline clients served, average fleet size per lessee, and leading airline customers, enabling assessment of demand concentration and customer diversification strategies.

– helps you evaluate market share by lessee type, number of airline clients served, average fleet size per lessee, and leading airline customers, enabling assessment of demand concentration and customer diversification strategies. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE & INVESTMENT INDICATORS – helps you track leasing company revenue, profitability trends, CAPEX on aircraft acquisitions, debt-to-equity ratios, and ROI benchmarks, supporting evaluation of financial stability and investment attractiveness.

– helps you track leasing company revenue, profitability trends, CAPEX on aircraft acquisitions, debt-to-equity ratios, and ROI benchmarks, supporting evaluation of financial stability and investment attractiveness. TRANSACTION & DEAL FLOW ANALYSIS – helps you monitor new lease agreement volumes, sale-and-leaseback transaction trends, M&A activity, and major aircraft procurement orders, highlighting market expansion, consolidation, and asset growth strategies.

– helps you monitor new lease agreement volumes, sale-and-leaseback transaction trends, M&A activity, and major aircraft procurement orders, highlighting market expansion, consolidation, and asset growth strategies. TECHNOLOGICAL & FLEET MODERNIZATION TRENDS – helps you uncover adoption of next-generation fuel-efficient aircraft and fleet optimization strategies, identifying opportunities for cost reduction and operational efficiency improvements.

– helps you uncover adoption of next-generation fuel-efficient aircraft and fleet optimization strategies, identifying opportunities for cost reduction and operational efficiency improvements. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & MARKET POSITIONING – helps you gauge the strength of leading aircraft leasing companies based on lease portfolio diversification, financial performance, transaction activity, airline partnerships, and fleet expansion strategies.

Aircraft Leasing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 195.12 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 420.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.10% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Local, General, Sedation)

• By Application (Oral Surgery, Periodontal Surgery, Restorative Dentistry, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Pharmacies and Drug Stores, E-Commerce, Other)

• By End-Use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Access Complete Report Details of Aircraft Leasing Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/aircraft-leasing-market-8693

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.