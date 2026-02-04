Safe Pro to Present at European Defence Leaders’ Combat Engineer 2026 Conference Highlighting its AI Capabilities for U.S. and NATO Military Engineers

AVENTURA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) (“Safe Pro” or the “Company”), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, today announced that its team will be presenting at the 2026 Defence Leaders Combat Engineer & Logistics Conference (CEL26), one of Europe’s leading forums for military engineers and logistics collaboration. The annual CEL event is being held in Krakow, Poland, from February 10th to the 12th. Participation at this international event follows a series of senior briefings and technology demonstrations with U.S. Army on Safe Pro’s real-time AI and computer vision technologies designed to support demining, mission planning, and force protection operations.

“Presenting at CEL26 is a unique opportunity to engage with the international stakeholders including representatives of the U.S. Army, NATO and allied defense forces, allowing us to reinforce the role that our AI technology can have on the future of military engineering and maneuver forces,” said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. “Through development of novel solutions like our edge-based NODE for real time battlefield analysis, we are seeking to provide today’s combat engineers with the tools and capabilities to enhance force protection of maneuver support missions.”

CEL26 will provide nations and organizations with the tools and knowledge to enhance both short-term preparedness and long-term force design, influencing procurement strategies and defense policies. At the event, Safe Pro team members will have an opportunity to engage with potential international customers and collaborators including stakeholders from the U.S. Army, NATO, and Ukraine defense forces, as well representatives from industry who are all gathered to learn more about evolving technologies designed to address the challenges of the modern battlefield. The Safe Pro team intends to highlight the Company’s latest innovation, its proprietary Navigation Observation & Detection Engine (NODE) hyper compute AI system at CEL26. NODE is an Edge based, turnkey, rapid field-deployable system for next-gen situational awareness built on the Company patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection (SPOTD) platform. The system can provide 2D and 3D interactive mapping and hazard detection on the edge with real-time threat detection capabilities allowing combat engineer field personnel and commanders to make more informed mission planning, breach and resupply decisions when operating in communication-restricted or denied environments.

Safe Pro’s SPOTD AI platform analyzes imagery and video from commercially available drones to automatically detect and classify explosive threats and other objects of interest. The platform converts raw visual data into high-resolution 2D/3D geospatial outputs that can be rapidly shared to support operational decision-making in defense, security, and humanitarian missions. SPOTD is capable of identifying more than 150 types of landmines and UXO, enabling scalable situational awareness across large, high-risk areas. The SPOTD platform has been deployed in active operational environments in Ukraine for nearly three years and is supported by a growing proprietary dataset comprising over 2.4 million analyzed images, more than 40,000 identified threats, and coverage of approximately 28,000 acres.

For more information about Safe Pro’s real-world landmine and UXO detections, visit: https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/ . Information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Safe Pro’s ability to secure relationships or product sales at industry tradeshow events and the acceptance of its solutions by potential government, military and humanitarian organizations. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth under Item 1A. in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and updated from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-Q filings and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

