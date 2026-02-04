Fusemachines Introduces the Interview AI Agent in AI Studio, and Announces That It Is Now Assisting 100% of Fusemachines’ Initial Technical Interviews

A short demo video visualizes how the Interview AI Agent operates during live technical interviews

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUSE), a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence technologies, today announced a product milestone for its AI Studio, with its proprietary Interview AI Agent now assisting 100% of the Company’s initial technical screening interviews. This milestone demonstrates how AI can be responsibly applied to augment human decision-making in enterprise business processes. Fusemachines also released a demo video showcasing how the Interview AI Agent operates during live technical interviews.

The Interview AI Agent is enabled by Fusemachines’ AI Studio , the company’s enterprise AI platform designed to rapidly build, deploy, and scale practical AI engines and AI agents across business functions. Within AI Studio, the Interview AI Agent enables, rather than replaces, non-technical recruiters to confidently conduct technical interviews by providing real-time guidance, structured evaluation, and decision support. By running all initial technical screening interviews through the Interview AI Agent, Fusemachines has reduced dependency on scarce technical interviewers, improved interview consistency, and accelerated hiring cycles while maintaining rigorous technical evaluation standards.

The Interview AI Agent joins live video interviews, guides recruiters on which technical questions to ask, evaluates and rates candidate responses in real time, and dynamically asks follow-up questions based on the depth and quality of answers. The result is a structured, consistent, and scalable technical interview experience.

“The Interview AI Agent shows how our AI Studio turns advanced AI into practical tools for business teams,” said Sameer Maskey, Founder and CEO of Fusemachines. “By assisting every technical interview at Fusemachines, it validates our platform while empowering recruiters with technical intelligence and preserving human judgment, accountability, and fairness, reflecting our commitment to pursuing and deploying AI responsibly.”

The newly released demo video provides a walkthrough of the Interview AI Agent in action, showing how it listens to candidate responses, recommends follow-up questions, and generates structured technical assessments that hiring teams can rely on for faster and more informed decisions.

Looking ahead, Fusemachines plans to work with strategic partners to bring the Interview AI Agent to a wider market, beginning with retail customers facing high-volume hiring needs and increasing pressure to improve speed and consistency. The global recruitment market represents hundreds of billions of dollars in annual spend, with talent acquisition technology emerging as a rapidly growing segment. While initially focused on technical recruiting in retail, Fusemachines expects the Interview AI Agent to expand to additional roles and industries, supporting scalable, AI-assisted hiring across enterprise workforces.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients’ AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia, and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI. Fusemachines serves companies in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and government.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

To learn about Fusemachines, visit www.fusemachines.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our strategy; plans and objectives of management; expected growth and market opportunities; our positioning for future periods, including 2026; anticipated product and technology development, including AI Studio and AI Engines; focused vertical expansion in retail and real estate sales and marketing initiatives; partnerships, reseller and systems integrator relationships; potential acquisitions and integration opportunities; operational milestones; customer adoption and anticipated enterprise ROI; responsible AI governance initiatives; and other future events or performance. Words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward‑looking statements.

Forward‑looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‑looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others: our ability to execute our growth strategy in our target verticals; the pace of enterprise adoption of AI solutions and our ability to demonstrate customer ROI; our ability to attract, develop and retain partners, resellers and talent and to scale our sales and delivery organizations; our ability to develop, commercialize and enhance our AI platform and engines in a timely manner; competition and the evolving regulatory landscape for AI and data privacy; our ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions and to realize expected synergies; macroeconomic, geopolitical and industry conditions; our reliance on third‑party platforms, data, and infrastructure; cybersecurity, data protection and intellectual property risks; our ability to access and deploy capital efficiently; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including our Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-283520) declared effective by the Commission on June 30, 2025, our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on October 29, 2025 as amended on November 28, 2025, and subsequent filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward‑looking statements. Any forward‑looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward‑looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, except as required by law.

