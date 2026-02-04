HII Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 27, 2026.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

