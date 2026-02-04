Local Entrepreneur Brings AtWork to Conroe Area, Connecting Talent with Opportunity

CONROE, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AtWork®, the nation’s leading staffing franchise for empowering job seekers and facilitating company growth, has opened its newest location in Conroe at 717 West Davis St. of the Conroe Center Shopping Mall.

AtWork Conroe is locally owned and operated by Roberto Santos. Originally from Ecuador, Santos immigrated to the United States, where he acquired a manufacturing company in Ohio. Shortly after, he and his brother launched their own venture, giving Santos the opportunity to work directly alongside his employees. Throughout Santos’ career, the common thread has been his commitment to people, whether by supporting employees in his own businesses or, most recently, by helping job seekers and companies connect through AtWork Conroe. Supporting that mission is branch manager Angela Mitchell, who brings many years of staffing experience to the location.

“Most of my career has been about working with people, understanding their needs, what they want and making sure we are aligned to deliver results,” Santos said. “Every business I have built has been people-centered. The job market is challenging right now, so being able to connect talent with opportunity is not only good for the community but also a natural progression in my career.”

For more than three decades, AtWork’s mission has been to connect people with jobs and jobs with people. With more than 100 locations nationwide, AtWork puts nearly 40,000 individuals to work each year in manufacturing, administrative, light-industrial, accounting and finance, hospitality, IT and management-level positions at some of the nation’s largest and most recognizable companies.

“We’re excited to open our doors in Conroe and create a trusted resource where job seekers and growing businesses can find the staffing solutions they need,” said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. “AtWork Conroe will play an important role in helping employees succeed, businesses prosper, and the community thrive. We’re confident Roberto is the ideal partner to carry out this mission and lead with service in his community.”

AtWork Conroe is located at:

717 West Davis St., Suite A

Conroe, Texas 77301

936) 304-7814

For more information, email conroetx@atwork.com or visit AtWork.com/conroe.



ABOUT ATWORK:

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, AtWork is an award-winning staffing franchise with more than over 100 locations nationwide and 30 years of experience helping businesses find dependable talent and helping people find meaningful work. AtWork provides comprehensive workforce solutions, including temporary staffing, temp-to-hire, and direct hire services, supporting companies across a wide range of industries nationwide. AtWork is recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the Largest and Best Staffing Firms to Work for in the U.S. and as an Entrepreneur Verified Franchise. The brand’s commitment to service excellence has earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing® Award for both client and talent satisfaction. AtWork’s strong growth and franchisee support have secured its place on Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises for eight consecutive years, along with induction into the FBR Hall of Fame for more than 10 years of outstanding performance. Additional recognition includes rankings in Franchise Times Top 400, and Entrepreneur’s Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about our services, visit AtWork.com.

