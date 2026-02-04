Kandal to Present Live, Answer Questions, at Skyline Signature Series™ on February 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET

TA KHMAU, Cambodia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandal M Venture Limited (Nasdaq: FMFC) (“Kandal” or the “Company”), a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with manufacturing operations in Cambodia, today announced that the Company’s management team, including Director and Chairman, Duncan Miao, will present at the Skyline Signature Series™ on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. All investors must pre-register.

ABOUT THE SKYLINE SIGNATURE SERIES™

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live virtual presentations. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC (SCCG). Each individual must register and be individually vetted by SCCG to attend so that presenters are ensured of a high-quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

SCCG will be compensated by Kandal M Venture Limited for providing investor relations services relating to the Company’s securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: www.skylineccg.com/disclosures.

About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC, with offices in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline delivers strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by effectively communicating their corporate message and competitive advantages. Our team has worked with scores of U.S.-listed public companies worldwide across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.

For additional information on Skyline CCG, please visit: www.skylineccg.com.

About Kandal M Venture Limited

Kandal M Venture Limited is a contract manufacturer of affordable luxury leather goods with its manufacturing operations in Cambodia. It primarily manufactures handbags, such as shoulder bags, crossbody bags, tote bags, backpacks, top-handle handbags, satchels, and other smaller leather goods, such as wallets.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.kandalmv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

