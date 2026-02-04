Asimily Leads All Vendors in Best in KLAS 2026 Healthcare IoT Security Report

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimily , the next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform, earned the highest overall performance score (96.6 out of 100) in both the 2026 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services and the 2026 Healthcare IoT Security reports. The top ranking—from one of the industry’s most respected independent research firms—reflects healthcare delivery organizations’ focus on measurable risk reduction and operational outcomes, not just IoMT, IoT, and OT device discovery. Asimily received leading scores for return on investment, actionable risk intelligence, and its ability to streamline remediation workflows across IT, security, and clinical engineering teams.

Asimily customers surveyed for the KLAS Healthcare IoT Security Report highlighted the platform’s effectiveness in identifying vulnerabilities and, critically, prioritizing and routing remediation tasks to the right operational teams. The company also earned the highest rating in the “ Money’s Worth ” category, reinforcing its value even as healthcare IT budgets tighten.

The KLAS findings align with Asimily’s own research on hospital security challenges. In its recently released report, “ The State of Hospital Cyber Asset Exposure Management in 2025 ,” Asimily found that 43% of North American hospital CISOs identified complete device visibility as their most acute challenge, followed by internal process issues and data overload as challenging barriers to effective IoMT risk management. The research underscores the need for platforms that connect device discovery with risk prioritization and remediation, including segmentation.

“Healthcare organizations depend on large, heterogeneous device fleets to deliver patient care,” said Shankar Somasundaram, CEO, Asimily. “Device and equipment downtime is not an option, but neither is security. Healthcare leaders need solutions , not colorful dashboards, that move them beyond visibility and into enforceable remediation and measurable risk reduction. The Best in KLAS recognition validates our commitment to delivering outcome-driven risk mitigation capabilities that align with how healthcare organizations actually operate.”

The Healthcare IoT Security 2026 report identified microsegmentation and AI-driven automation as the top priorities that healthcare leaders are pursuing today, both of which are core capabilities of Asimily’s platform. Asimily delivers deep microsegmentation and support for different NACs, including Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) , enabling customers in healthcare and other industries to translate device intelligence into enforceable security policy that operationalizes existing infrastructure investments.





About Asimily

Asimily is the next-generation cyber asset and exposure management platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT environments. The platform delivers complete visibility into connected assets, intelligently prioritizes vulnerabilities based on business impact and compliance risk, and enables organizations to reduce their attack surface without disrupting critical operations. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Asimily is trusted by leading healthcare systems, manufacturing enterprises, and financial institutions worldwide.



For more information on Asimily, visit https://www.asimily.com

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

