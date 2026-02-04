ARKO Corp. Opens New Handy Mart Store Featuring its New fas craves Food Concept

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, is excited to announce the opening of its newest Handy Mart store featuring its new fas craves food concept in Garner, North Carolina, located at 10320 Cleveland Rd. This marks the company’s second NTI store with fas craves and its fifth fas craves site overall. This New-to-Industry (NTI) store represents another step forward in ARKO’s commitment to elevating the convenience retail experience across its national footprint.

The new store is part of ARKO’s ongoing implementation of its food service offering – fas craves – designed to deliver a delicious, easy, food-forward experience built around craveable, high-quality grab and go offerings. From morning to evening, fas craves aims to meet the needs of today’s on the move customer.

Guests will find an expanded menu featuring Hot and Cold Grab‑n‑Go selections, Roller Grill favorites featuring Nathan’s Hot Dogs, Bakery items, and a wide variety of Dispensed Beverages. Popular food items include breakfast sandwiches, crispy chicken biscuits, jumbo chicken wings, zesty potato wedges, the Ultimate Chicken Tender, Tyson® chicken sandwiches, and Pub burgers.

The beverage lineup has also grown to include trending options like dirty soda, a customizable mix of soda, flavored syrups, and creamy add‑ins that has quickly gained national popularity. Guests can also enjoy nitro cold brew, bean‑to‑cup hot and iced coffee, iced teas, lemonades, Frazil Slush, and Café Tango frozen coffee.

“Our enhanced fas craves stores reflect how we’re reimagining convenience for the communities we serve,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO Corp. “Each new location allows us to bring customers a fresh, delicious food experience rooted in quality, speed, and value. We’re proud to continue expanding this concept and introducing more guests to what fas craves has to offer.”

The store features a contemporary layout designed with customers in mind, including digital menu boards, an inviting interior, and an intuitive shopping flow that makes it easy to grab a meal, snack, or beverage on the go.

As fas craves continues to grow across ARKO’s footprint, more communities will experience a fresh take on convenience—one that blends flavorful food, modern design, and everyday value.

In addition to enjoying the new menu, customers can save even more at the pump through ARKO’s Fueling America’s Future program. In honor of America’s 250th birthday, fas REWARDS members can save up to $2.50 off per gallon by purchasing participating products and entering their phone number at the pump to watch the savings stack up.

fas REWARDS is a free loyalty program that delivers savings where it matters most. Once enrolled, using their phone number at checkout, members receive better in‑store pricing and savings than non‑members, plus fuel rewards that can stack up to $2.50 per gallon and personalized offers like birthday rewards—creating a smarter, more rewarding experience every time they shop or fuel up.

About ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) is a Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the United States. Based in Richmond, VA, we operate in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers through our highly recognizable Family of Community Brands that offers delicious, prepared foods, beer, snacks, candy, hot and cold beverages, and multiple popular quick serve restaurant brands; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to our retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to our fleet fueling sites. To learn more about GPM stores, visit: www.gpminvestments.com. To learn more about ARKO, visit: www.arkocorp.com.

