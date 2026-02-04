One and One Green Technologies Receives $17 Million Purchase Order from Japanese Supplier

San Rafael, Bulacan, Philippines, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One and One Green Technologies, Inc. (“One and One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YDDL), currently the only Philippines-based recycler licensed to import and convert hazardous waste streams into Valuable nonferrous metals, today announced that it has received a purchase order (the “Purchase Order”) from Japan China Trading Co., Ltd., an industrial materials supplier based in Osaka, Japan.

The purchase order provides for the supply of up to 16,000 metric tons of shredded electronic assemblies and scrap metal (the “Materials”), with a total order value of approximately $17 million. Shipments are expected to commence upon completion of the supplier’s export licensing requirements and be delivered over a period of upto one year. The Materials will be processed at the Company’s San Rafael facility using advanced automated technologies to recover copper, aluminum, gold, silver and other valuable metals.

The purchase order marks One and One's successful entry into the Japanese market, which is one of the world's most sophisticated sources of high-quality electronic waste materials because its stringent quality standards and advanced electronics manufacturing base produce premium-grade recyclable materials with superior metal content and purity. These quality factors can directly enhance recovery rates and profitability in metals recycling operations.

"We are pleased to secure this important Purchase Order from Japan China Trading Co.,” said Ms. Tina Yan, Chairman and CEO of One and One. “Securing high-quality Japanese feedstock validates our world-class operational capabilities and strengthens our supply chain. This Purchase Order enhances our competitive position as we scale production and drive margin expansion."

About One and One Green Technologies

One and One Green Technologies (NASDAQ: YDDL) is a licensed hazardous waste importer and a leading recycler of non-ferrous metals and industrial materials in the Philippines. One and One transforms electronic waste, scrap metal, and other raw materials into high-value products, including copper alloy ingots and aluminum scraps. With a significant permitted annual capacity and advanced processing capabilities, One and One provides efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible recycling solutions to manufacturers and industrial clients across domestic and international markets. One and One is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable resource management.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onepgti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

