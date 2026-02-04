TruGolf Builds on PGA Show Momentum, Announces Major Q1 2026 Launch with D3 Sports Tech

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG), Fresh off a standout showing at the January PGA Golf Show, TruGolf is accelerating into its next chapter of innovation, announcing a major upcoming platform launch in Q1 2026 in collaboration with D3 Sports Tech (D3ST).

At the PGA Show, TruGolf captured industry-wide attention with the debut of the TruGolf RANGE, a first-of-its-kind experience capable of supporting seven simultaneous players hitting indoors at once. The activation quickly became one of the most talked-about experiences on the show floor, sparking widespread excitement across the golf community.

Now, TruGolf is channeling that momentum into its next major milestone: the integration of D3 Sports Tech’s Digital Wallet Services directly into the TruGolf ecosystem—representing a significant step forward in the company’s mission to unify indoor and outdoor competitive golf experiences worldwide.

This upcoming launch builds upon TruGolf’s previously announced strategic collaboration with D3 Sports Tech, revealed one year ago, to integrate D3’s secure and compliant digital wallet infrastructure across TruGolf’s leagues, contests, and competitive platforms. Once live, the integration will enable real-money competition on a global scale, unlocking new opportunities for players, operators, and partners alike.

By embedding D3’s Digital Wallet Services into its platform, TruGolf will deliver a seamless, end-to-end competitive experience, including:

Streamlined account creation and onboarding

Identity verification and regulatory compliance

Secure deposits and withdrawals

Real-money prize fulfillment

A globally scalable infrastructure designed for modern competitive play



“This integration represents a major evolution for competitive golf,” said Nate Larsen, CXO at TruGolf. “The excitement we saw around the TruGolf RANGE at the PGA Show confirmed what we’ve always believed—players are hungry for immersive, social, and competitive experiences. Partnering with D3 Sports Tech allows us to take that energy even further by enabling secure, compliant real-money competition across our platform, anywhere in the world.”

The Q1 2026 launch will further solidify TruGolf’s position at the intersection of golf, gaming, and technology, bringing together physical play, digital competition, and financial infrastructure into a single, unified experience.

More details on the upcoming launch with D3 Sports Tech will be shared in the coming months.

Disclaimer on Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements that are not of historical fact constitute “forward-looking statements” and accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, forecasts, judgements and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov

About TruGolf:

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable, and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games ("Links"), innovative hardware solutions, and an all-new e-sports platform to connect golfers around the world with E6 CONNECT. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

About D3 Sports Tech:

D3 Sports Tech (D3ST) is a B2B sports technology company specializing in real-money fan engagement and competitive play. Since its founding in 2018, D3ST has focused on building compliant, scalable infrastructure that enables players to compete, engage, and play for meaningful outcomes. The company first gained traction in golf, developing advanced technology for skill-based wagering and interactive fan experiences.

