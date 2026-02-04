Trust Stamp announces “WOWTM” Trademark Filing for Consumer Facing, Stablecoin Focused Wallet of Wallets

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), a global provider of AI-powered trust, identity and security solutions announced the filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office of application #99630298 for the trademark “WOW” in connection with the consumer-facing version of its biometrically secured Wallet of Wallets product.

Gareth N. Genner, Chief Executive Officer of Trust Stamp commented: “Globally, about 4.5 billion people use a digital wallet today, with the number expected to grow to six billion by 2029, according to a November 2025 report from Juniper Research. Unfortunately, hundreds of billions of dollars in digital asset value are believed to be “lost” by reason of being stored in dormant wallets. In many cases the owner has simply lost the wallet credentials, in others the owner may have died leaving no means for their beneficiaries to find and access the wallet. I believe that the scale of this problem will grow with the proliferation of stablecoins.

To address this, our biometrically secured Wallet of Wallets:

Eliminates the need to memorize or store Passwords, PINs and Private Keys

Can serve as a non-custodial wallet for a single-asset or a “Wallet of Wallets”, providing the user with a single access point for all digital assets

Can exist in parallel on multiple devices

Is established and accessed via a proprietary StableKey TM generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols

generated by the user’s tokenized facial biometrics with multi-level proof-of-life protocols Introduces a new approach to biometric authentication through a cryptosystem that binds live biometrics to the user’s wallet, eliminating centralised key or template storage and without storing biometric data in the wallet itself

Is resistant to tampering even in the event of a data breach because the compromised information is fragmented and without the user’s live presence, the fragments cannot be re-combined therefore no useful information can be extracted. In other words, unlike legacy wallets, a compromised WOW Wallet does not amount to an account takeover

Applies a zero-knowledge-proof protocol for remote identity proofing

Provides secure protocols for wallet recovery, joint ownership, wallet inheritance or transfer, and roles-based access, and can interoperate with a FIDO Passkey

Genner further commented: “While our WOW brand is focused on consumer subscribed wallets, the Wallet of Wallet technology can also be implemented on a white-labeled basis by our financial institution and nation-state customers."

Inquiries

Trust Stamp Email: Shareholders@truststamp.ai

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp is a global provider of AI-powered services for use in multiple sectors, including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, healthcare, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations via advanced solutions that reduce fraud, tokenize and secure data, securely authenticate users while protecting personal privacy, reduce friction in digital transactions, and increase operational efficiency, enabling customers to accelerate secure financial inclusion and reach and serve a broader base of users worldwide.

With team members from twenty-two nationalities in ten countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ).

