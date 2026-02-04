Ensemble Earns Highest Score for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing with Sixth Best in KLAS Designation

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble, the nation’s leading end-to-end revenue cycle managed services partner for healthcare organizations, has earned a record-breaking Best in KLAS score of 96.9/100 for End‑to‑End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing*.



Increasing pressure from regulatory complexity, rising denials and workforce shortages makes it difficult for healthcare organizations to maintain dependable financial performance and positive patient experience on their own. Technology continues to evolve, but tools alone cannot solve these issues without disciplined management and specialized expertise.

Ensemble serves as the end‑to‑end revenue cycle partner that helps healthcare organizations stay ahead of this complexity. The company brings operational leadership, proven processes, expert workforce management and responsible AI together in a unified model proven to strengthen revenue yield, accelerate cash flow and improve patient experience while reducing the administrative and technical burden on providers.

“Our unmatched Best in KLAS score of 96.9 directly reflects the passion of nearly 15,000 associates who are relentlessly driven to improve healthcare experiences for our clients and their patients,” said Judson Ivy, founder and CEO of Ensemble. “Every milestone we reach is possible because our team shows up with consistency, expertise and accountability. Their work enables our clients to trust us with their most complex challenges and strengthens our mission to support providers as they care for their communities.”

This sixth Best in KLAS designation recognizes Ensemble as the leader in end-to-end RCM. With “A” grades based on client feedback across categories including loyalty, operations, relationships and value, this award underscores Ensemble’s ability to deliver reliable results and maintain strong client relationships.

Ensemble supports 35 health systems and oversees more than $46 billion in annual net patient revenue, adding seven new clients in 2025. The company’s operational strength and patient experience improvements continue to earn national accolades and deliver an average 5% net patient revenue improvement across clients.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action,” said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

Ensemble continues to earn recognition from top industry organizations for consistent performance and client impact. Recent highlights include:

Best in KLAS for end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing (2020-2022, 2024-2026)

Black Book Research’s Top Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution (2021-2025)

Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Revenue Cycle Management Service Solutions (2025)

Leader in Everest Group’s RCM Operations PEAK Matrix Assessment (2024)

Clarivate Healthcare Business Insights (HBI) Revenue Cycle Awards (2020, 2022-2024)

Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle (2019-2024)



Best in KLAS is based on information obtained from the 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month. Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 750 products and services from more than 200 vendors.



* Source: Best in KLAS 2026 Report, KLAS Research

About Ensemble

Ranked #1 revenue cycle management partner consistently by providers, Ensemble manages end-to-end revenue cycle operations for health systems nationwide. Through a combination of certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and advanced AI, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology, so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com or contact media@ensemblehp.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com/.