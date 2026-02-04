FrankCrum Deepens Market Presence in the Southeast with Strategic Expansion in Georgia

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrankCrum, a professional employer organization (PEO) with nearly 45 years of experience supporting small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the expansion of its sales presence into Georgia. The move reflects growing demand from employers seeking hands-on guidance, multi-state compliance expertise, and a long-term HR partner as workforce complexity continues to rise.

FrankCrum currently serves clients nationwide and has seen growing inbound interest from Georgia-based employers, particularly within logistics, manufacturing, construction, and professional services. As businesses in the region scale operations and navigate evolving employment regulations, FrankCrum’s expansion is designed to deliver greater accessibility, local insight, and personalized support to employers seeking stability and consistency in their HR operations.

“We’re seeing increased demand from Georgia employers who want a partner that understands the realities of multi-state operations,” said Michael Henry, Senior Vice President of Direct Sales at FrankCrum. “Expanding our sales presence in the state allows us to better support business owners who need practical guidance around payroll, compliance, and workforce management as they grow.”

FrankCrum’s expanded Georgia sales presence includes representatives based in the Atlanta metro, Columbus, and Savannah, led by Director of Direct Sales Ashley Remmell. The expansion supports the company’s broader Southeast growth strategy and strengthens its ability to build regional relationships while delivering the national resources and consistency employers expect.

FrankCrum supports small business owners through payroll and tax administration, workers’ compensation insurance, risk management, and HR compliance services. By owning its own AM Best-rated workers’ compensation carrier — Frank Winston Crum Insurance — FrankCrum is able to support a wider range of industries and risk profiles while helping employers better manage costs and reduce risk exposure.

“Compliance doesn’t get simpler as businesses grow,” said Matt Crum, Co-President of FrankCrum. “Small business owners already spend dozens of hours each year managing employment requirements, and that burden only increases with growth. Deepening our presence in Georgia allows us to meet employers where they are and provide the kind of proactive support that helps them stay compliant, protect their people, and focus on running their businesses.”

About FrankCrum

FrankCrum is a professional employer organization (PEO) founded in 1981 and headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. The company provides human resource services, payroll, and workers’ compensation insurance to more than 4,800 businesses nationwide that collectively employ more than 90,000 people. FrankCrum helps employers reduce their HR burden while creating an environment for success. Learn more at www.frankcrum.com.

