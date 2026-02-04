Proscia Named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia®, a software company advancing digital pathology for pathologists, scientists, and patients, has been awarded Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology (Europe), a top distinction for healthcare technology vendors.1 This honor recognizes Concentriq® as the enterprise platform that laboratories count on for critical diagnoses that guide patient care.

KLAS Research bases Best in KLAS rankings solely on customer feedback, evaluating vendors across six customer experience pillars: Product, Operations, Loyalty, Relationship, Value, and Culture. Each year, KLAS gathers input from thousands of healthcare providers and payers worldwide to determine the winners.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations,” said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. “Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

Concentriq Earns Customer Confidence and Loyalty

Proscia’s customers scored Concentriq highly with KLAS for primary diagnosis, highlighting ease of use, quality, and high-impact product releases. Their trust in the platform also reflects Proscia’s dependable partnership through implementation and beyond, including responsive, proactive support that accelerates time-to-impact.

A director told KLAS, “What I like most about Concentriq is that it is intuitive, well integrated into our workflow, and fast (October 2025).” Another director shared, “Proscia demonstrates strong qualities through easy and open communication, as well as by implementing requested features in new versions (October 2025).”

This combination of platform and partnership translates into exceptional customer loyalty. 100% of customers interviewed by KLAS said they would buy again and plan to keep Concentriq long-term.

Digital Pathology at Enterprise Scale

Concentriq’s interoperability enables enterprise scale by centralizing critical data across health systems and laboratory networks. An open platform, it seamlessly integrates with more than 15 unique laboratory information systems, including Epic Beaker. It also serves as an interoperable hub for third-party AI applications across tissue types and use cases, giving customers freedom of choice as AI capabilities evolve.

A physician indicated to KLAS, “What I like most about Concentriq is that it is an open platform (December 2025).” A director added, “Concentriq is an optimal solution that integrates perfectly with the laboratory information system that we use. There was flexibility with how we implemented the solution in stages as well (November 2025).”

The platform’s scalability is reinforced by proven cloud deployments and Proscia’s 24/7 support.



“Best in KLAS is meaningful because it comes directly from our customers,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. “We built Concentriq for pathologists and laboratory teams on the front lines of medicine. Their trust in Concentriq for primary diagnosis at enterprise scale and their confidence in Proscia as a partner are the validation that matters.”

About Proscia

Proscia is rewiring pathology for precision medicine by elevating the experts behind the insights. Its technology spans drug discovery to diagnostics, building confidence, scaling high-value work, and accelerating decisions to move breakthroughs forward and improve patient care. Proscia’s solutions are trusted by 16 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and it was named Global 2026 Best in KLAS for Digital Pathology in Europe. Learn more at proscia.com, and follow Proscia on LinkedIn and X.

About KLAS

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

