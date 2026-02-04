Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2026: $16.16 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center liquid cooling market is witnessing a robust expansion, anticipated to grow from $5.1 billion in 2025 to $6.41 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7%. This significant growth is driven by the widespread adoption of both single-phase and two-phase liquid cooling solutions. Notably, increased deployments in hyperscale and enterprise data centers, and expansion in telecom, BFSI, government, and healthcare sectors further bolster this growth trajectory.

By 2030, the market is poised to surge to $16.16 billion at a CAGR of 26%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to a reinforced focus on energy-efficient cooling solutions and the proliferation of immersion and direct-to-chip cooling technologies. The expansion of large-scale data centers, coupled with advances in AI-optimized cooling and IoT-based cooling monitoring, underscores the market's potential.

Investment in data centers continues to propel market growth. The need for enhanced cooling efficiency, energy savings, scalability, and sustainability drives demand. For instance, the U.S. data center market revenue is expected to grow from $99.97 billion in 2023 to $128.46 billion by 2028, highlighting the impact of digital transformation and a surge in cloud service demand.

Leading market players are focusing on innovation, with companies like Asperitas introducing Direct Forced Convection Immersion Cooling solutions designed for AI and HPC workloads, providing enhanced thermal control and energy efficiency. Additionally, ZutaCore has entered a partnership with Valeo to advance a waterless two-phase direct-on-chip cooling system aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability.

Key companies in the market include Asetek Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Fujitsu Limited, and Vertiv Group Corp, among others. The market, however, faces challenges, including global trade tensions and tariffs, which elevate operational costs. Despite these, the emphasis on local manufacturing and sustainable cooling technologies remains a priority. Regions such as North America and the Asia-Pacific are central to market dynamics, with the latter forecasted to be the fastest-growing region.

The comprehensive market research report offers invaluable insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics, along with trends and opportunities. This analysis provides a full perspective on the industry's current and future scenarios, essential for stakeholders aiming to thrive in the rapidly evolving data center liquid cooling landscape.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment, and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Implementation of AI-Optimized Data Center Liquid Cooling

4.2.2 Integration of IoT-Based Cooling Monitoring

4.2.3 Deployment of Energy-Efficient Liquid Cooling Solutions

4.2.4 Adoption of Smart Data Center Analytics

4.2.5 Expansion of Sustainable Cooling Practices



5. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Telecom and IT

5.2 BFSI

5.3 Research

5.4 Government and Academia

5.5 Healthcare



6. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Asetek Inc.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Fujitsu Limited

Vertiv Group Corp

Green Revolution Cooling Inc

Submer Technologies SL

Midas Green Technologies LLC

Schneider Electric SE

Alfa Laval AB

Chilldyne Inc

Iceotope Technologies Limited

CoolIT Systems Inc

Aspen Systems Inc

IBM Corporation

ExaScaler Inc

Stulz GmbH

Ebullient Inc

LiquidStack Inc

KyotoCooling BV

Asperitas B.V.

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd

Motivair Corporation

Delta Electronics Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o422ii

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment