Data Center Construction Market Report 2026: $382.64 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global data center construction market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $276.26 billion in 2025 to $382.64 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The surge is driven by factors such as increased investment in hyperscale facilities, a heightened demand for edge computing, and a focus on sustainable cooling solutions and AI-driven workloads. The adoption of modular and prefabricated data centers is also propelling market expansion.

Several key trends emerge in this evolving market, including a rise in hyperscale data center development and a demand for energy-efficient cooling systems and high-density server infrastructure. The rapid global growth of cloud services is a pivotal driver of this expansion, significantly influencing data center construction as providers strive to meet burgeoning user demands. Google Cloud reported impressive revenue increases, showcasing the robust growth and demand in this sector.

Industry players are increasingly focused on technological innovations to enhance their market share. Notably, DataBank Holdings Ltd. introduced the Universal Data Hall Design (UDHD) in August 2023, targeting high-density data center construction to support high-performance computing. This approach emphasizes flexibility and scalability, essential for handling diverse workload deployments.

The competitive landscape is marked by strategic acquisitions. In August 2024, Turner Construction expanded its reach in Europe by acquiring Dornan Engineering Group, an Ireland-based specialist in data center construction. This acquisition broadens Turner's portfolio of services and considerably enhances its market position.

Leading companies shaping the market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc, Microsoft Azure, IBM, Schneider Electric, Meta Platforms Inc., and several construction leaders like Turner Construction Co, STO Building Group Inc., and DPR Construction Inc., among others. These companies are instrumental in driving innovation and meeting the evolving demands of the sector.

The global economic environment, shaped by shifting trade relations and tariffs, has a profound impact on the market. Tariffs are elevating costs for imported components essential for data center buildouts, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Despite these challenges, there is potential for boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities and developing localized supply chains to mitigate long-term import dependencies.

As the market advances, it encapsulates small-, medium-, and large-scale data centers across various sectors, including BFSI, IT, telecom, and healthcare, among others. North America leads the market, with comprehensive research expanding to cover regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The data center construction market's robust growth trajectory underscores the increasing importance of digital infrastructure in the modern economy, with a pivotal role in supporting the rapid digital transformation taking place globally.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $293.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $382.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Data Center Construction Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Data Center Construction Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Data Center Construction Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Data Center Construction Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.3 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Growth in Hyperscale Data Center Development

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers

4.2.3 Expansion of Modular Construction Approaches

4.2.4 Increased Focus on Energy-Efficient Cooling

4.2.5 Adoption of High-Density Server Infrastructure



5. Data Center Construction Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Bfsi

5.2 It and Telecom

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Government

5.5 Manufacturing



6. Data Center Construction Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Data Center Construction Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Construction PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Data Center Construction Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center Construction Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Data Center Construction Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Data Center Construction Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services Inc

Microsoft Azure

The International Business Machines Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Meta Platforms Inc.

NTT Ltd.

Turner Construction Co

STO Building Group Inc.

Equinix Inc.

DPR Construction Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc.

Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Stantec Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Gensler

CyrusOne LLC

Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Cyxtera Technologies LLC

Fortis Construction Inc

QTS Realty Trust Inc.

HITT Contracting Inc

TierPoint LLC

Sabey Data Center Properties LLC

Flexential Corp.

Holder Construction Group LLC

Cologix Inc.

Alfa Tech Consulting Engineers Inc.

