Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Report 2026: $228.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The data center information technology (IT) equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, progressing from $148.13 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $161.87 billion in 2026, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This rise is linked to increasing data consumption, digitalization, and advancements in IT infrastructure, with significant contributions from telecom and IT services, and a heightened demand for dependable data storage solutions.

Future projections indicate that the market will further expand, expected to reach $228.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9%. Key growth drivers include cloud adoption, hybrid IT deployments, and the expansion of AI and big data analytics. The market trends suggest a growing embrace of high-performance servers, edge computing, and energy-efficient power systems, alongside the integration of advanced networking gear to bolster high-speed connectivity.

Cloud computing is forecasted to be a major growth catalyst for the data center IT equipment market, as organizations pursue cost-effective strategies by transitioning from capital expenditures to operational expenditures. This shift leverages data center IT equipment to deliver scalable resources and secure access to cloud environments. For example, according to data.gov.sg, business adoption of cloud services in Singapore surged from 27.1% in 2022 to 30.8% in 2023.

Innovation within the industry is exemplified by key players such as Dell Technologies, which unveiled new rack-scale liquid-cooled AI server systems in 2025. These systems integrate high-speed fabrics and liquid cooling to maximize compute density and power efficiency. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's acquisition of Juniper Networks in July 2025 further underscores a strategic move to enhance its position in AI-driven networking and hybrid cloud markets, leveraging Juniper's Mist AI and cloud networking solutions.

Prominent companies in this space include Dell Technologies, Huawei, Lenovo, IBM, Cisco Systems, Intel, Schneider Electric, and others, all actively innovating to maintain competitive edges in this evolving market landscape.

Current market challenges include global trade uncertainties and tariffs, leading to increased costs for imported IT equipment. However, these challenges simultaneously encourage local manufacturing and supply chain diversification. Asia-Pacific and North America face significant impacts but may benefit long-term from these shifts towards regional manufacturing and cost-efficient solutions.

The market report provides extensive analysis, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitive dynamics, and emerging opportunities. The report's scope includes coverage of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions, along with major participating countries like the US, China, India, and Germany, among others. This comprehensive look helps businesses strategize effectively amid fast-changing market conditions.

In summary, the data center IT equipment market remains poised for significant growth, buoyed by technological advancements and strategic investments aimed at optimizing IT infrastructures globally. Companies continue to push boundaries, addressing emerging needs in cloud computing, AI, and network optimization, reinforcing the sector's role as a critical backbone of modern digital economies.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Power Distribution Units, Others

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

By Application: BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Energy

Subsegments:

Servers: Rack, Blade, Tower, High-Density Micro, Edge

Storage Devices: Direct Attached, Network Attached, SAN Arrays, Flash and Hybrid Arrays

Networking Equipment: Ethernet Switches, Core Routers, Fibre Channel Switches, Application Delivery Controllers, Network Interface Cards and Adapters

Power Distribution Units: Basic, Metered, Monitored, Switched, Intelligent

Other Product Types: Rack Cabinets, Cable Management, UPS, KVM Switches, Console Management, Environmental Monitoring, Time Synchronization

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $161.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $228.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation (Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation)

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1. High-Performance Computing & Supercomputing

4.1.2. Energy Efficiency & Green Technology

4.1.3. Edge Computing & Distributed IT Architecture

4.1.4. Automation & Intelligent Operations

4.1.5. Data Sovereignty & Regulatory Compliance

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1. Increasing Adoption of High-Performance Servers and Storage Devices

4.2.2. Growing Deployment of Edge Computing and Microserver Solutions

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Intelligent Power Distribution Units

4.2.4. Integration of Advanced Networking Equipment for High-Speed Connectivity

4.2.5. Expansion of on-Premises and Hybrid Cloud Deployment Solutions



5. Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.2. Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications

5.3. Government

5.4. Healthcare

5.5. Energy



6. Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Data Center Information Technology (IT) Equipment Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

Companies Featured

Dell Technologies

Huawei

Lenovo

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems

Intel

Schneider Electric

Broadcom

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

NVIDIA

Eaton

AMD

Legrand

Supermicro

Vertiv

Western Digital

Arista Networks

Pure Storage

Rittal

Extreme Networks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ppegep

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment