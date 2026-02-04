Sustainability Magazine Names the Top 250 Leaders Driving Climate, ESG and Net Zero Action in 2026

Discover the 2026 Top 250 Sustainability Leaders – from global CSOs and ESG pioneers to climate champions and net zero strategy innovators shaping the future of sustainability excellence.

London, UK – 04 February 2026 – Sustainability Magazine , part of BizClik, has released its highly anticipated Top 250 Sustainability Leaders 2026 ranking. The annual list recognises the individuals driving real-world impact on climate, ESG and sustainable business transformation, from accelerating decarbonisation to advancing just and inclusive transitions

This year's ranking highlights leaders who are reshaping sustainability strategy, governance and execution across sectors including finance, technology, manufacturing, retail, energy and the public sphere. From CSOs embedding climate and nature into core business models, to innovators and practitioners pushing the boundaries of circularity, social impact and systems change, the Top 250 celebrates those defining the future of sustainable leadership.

Alastair Child Named #1 in the Top 250 Sustainability Leaders 2026

Alastair Child claims the top spot in the Top 250 Sustainability Leaders 2026 list for his role in steering Mars toward its ambitious sustainability commitments. As Chief Sustainability Officer, he leads the company’s global strategy to achieve net zero emissions, advance regenerative agriculture, and drive social impact across its vast value chain.

Under Alastair’s leadership, Mars is embedding climate action, circularity, and equitable sourcing into its business model while fostering a culture of collaboration and accountability. His approach to sustainability combines measurable impact with long-term vision, positioning Mars as a pioneer in responsible growth and environmental stewardship.

The Top 10 Sustainability Leaders of 2026

Esther Finidori, Chief Sustainability Officer, Scheider Electric

Nancy Mahon, Chief Sustainability Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Colgate-Palmolive

Melanie Nakagawa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Microsoft

Kate Brandt, Chief Sustainability Officer, Google

Christina Shim, Chief Sustainability Officer, IBM

Agustín Delgado Martín, Chief Sustainability Officer, Iberdrola

Kara Hurst, VP Worldwide Sustainability, Amazon

Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, PepsiCo

Alastair Child, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mars

“As we move into the second half of the decade of action, the leaders featured in this list are demonstrating that sustainability is not a cost but a catalyst – unlocking innovation, strengthening competitiveness and creating lasting impact. Together, these leaders are proving that a sustainable future is not only possible but essential for business success and societal progress alike.”

– Charlie King, Senior Editor, Sustainability Magazine

What the Top 250 Sustainability Leaders ranking covers

The 2026 list recognises excellence across multiple dimensions of sustainability leadership:

Seniority & Strategic Responsibility: This criterion assesses the individual’s level of seniority and their direct responsibility for sustainability strategy and execution. Priority is given to leaders who.

Organisational Scale & Market Impact: This category evaluates the scale, reach, and competitive strength of the organisation’s sustainability footprint, alongside the leader’s role in shaping it.

Industry Influence & Innovation: This criterion considers the individual’s influence beyond their own organisation and their role in shaping the wider ecosystem.

Governance, Responsibility & Professional Recognition: A lighter weighting is applied to factors that reflect professional credibility and long-term stewardship.

Eligibility: The list focuses on senior leaders operating at scale.





Celebrating sustainability trailblazers

“Sustainability has evolved from a boardroom discussion to a defining measure of business performance. The leaders featured in this year’s Top 250 Sustainability Leaders understand that creating long-term value means tackling global challenges with purpose and innovation.

“What sets them apart is courage – the willingness to challenge convention and act decisively in uncertain times. Their leadership reminds us that progress happens when ambition meets accountability.”

— Glen White, CEO, BizClik and Sustainability Magazine

Why it matters

As sustainability continues to shift from a compliance function to a core driver of corporate value and innovation, leadership has become the true measure of impact. The Top 250 Sustainability Leaders 2026 showcases the individuals shaping the global sustainability agenda – setting new benchmarks in climate strategy, responsible business and long-term transformation.

The full Top 250 Sustainability Leaders 2026 list is now live and ready to explore.

