Bond Debuts on NASDAQ: Ushering in a New Era of AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond (“Bond”) (legal name: Tg-17, Inc.) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform which is already widely adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced its public listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “OBAI.”

World’s First AI-powered Preventative Personal Security

Bond is a global leader in AI-powered Preventative Personal Security, a new category that helps corporations, cities, universities, and families proactively enhance the personal security and peace of mind of their people—across demographics, geographies, and roles.

Proven: Technologically, Operationally, and Commercially

Bond’s platform is used by leading multinational corporations, municipalities, and academic institutions to protect employees, residents, students, and their families—before, during, and beyond emergencies.

Operating as a 24/7 Personal Security Companion with command centers around the world, Bond combines artificial intelligence with live personal security agents to detect risk, provide guidance, deter perpetrators, coordinate response, and deliver reassurance at scale.

Bond has already handled over 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving situations.

Bond’s advisors include some of the foremost security experts globally, including former leaders of the U.S. Secret Service and the FBI, chiefs of major metropolitan police departments and national police forces around the world, as well as veterans of military special operations units and other senior security leaders.

Bond as a Prospective AI Winner in the $438B Category of Private Security

“Successful AI investing is increasingly about identifying winners that define major market categories,” said Bond’s CEO and Founder Doron Kempel, a serial technology entrepreneur who sold his prior companies to IBM and HPE for almost a billion dollars. “Bond is a pioneer that has already invested over $100 million in its AI-powered personal security platform and is uniquely positioned to become the global leader of this potentially $438 billion category as demand for proactive, technology-driven safety continues to accelerate,” he continued.

Going Public: Catalyst for Global Growth, Not an Exit

The Company views this milestone not as an exit, but as a pivotal refueling moment—designed to accelerate Bond’s long-term mission, expand its global footprint, and scale the infrastructure required to meet growing demand.

Bond has already been adopted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, providing enhanced personal security and peace of mind to people across roles, geographies, and demographics. These institutions are leveraging Bond to support employees, families, residents, and students—establishing what is increasingly recognized as a new standard of care.

Bond Gradually Closes on a Tipping Point: Becoming a Globally Expected Standard

With each additional organization adopting the platform, Bond moves closer to a tipping point—where preventative personal security becomes a globally expected standard layer of protection, much like health benefits or emergency services once did.

“As trust in institutions increasingly depends on how well they protect and care for people, Bond is helping define what responsible leadership looks like in a rapidly changing world,” said Doron Kempel, Bond CEO.

Global Vision: Personal Security for All

Bond plans to continue investing in technology, operations, and partnerships to support its vision of delivering personal security and peace of mind for all, on a global scale.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City - with command centers around the world - that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. www.ourbond.com

Maxim Group LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Nasdaq listing.

