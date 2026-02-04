GMMB Names Erica Monteith and Jodi Quintero as Partners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMMB announced today that Jodi Quintero and Erica Monteith were named Partners at GMMB. Monteith and Quintero are leaders in the firm’s political and advocacy practice, having advanced progressive causes, shaped public opinion, and won races across the country and up and down the ballot.

"Jodi and Erica are exceptional leaders,” said Jim Margolis, Partner. “Their track records speak for themselves—from historic ballot victories that have protected reproductive rights to electing transformational candidates up and down the ballot. We're thrilled to have them at the leadership table and we know they will continue to deliver on important issues and wins for our clients."

Monteith leads the largest digital media buying operation in Democratic politics: managing over $400 million in paid media in the most recent election cycle across Streaming, OLV, Social, Search and Display platforms. A recipient of the AAPC “40 Under 40” award, Monteith has led digital buying for hundreds of campaigns, including Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential race, Justice Susan Crawford, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and the Democratic Governors Association. She also played a critical role in developing GMMB’s Axis Insights and Axis IQ audience‑intelligence platforms, which provide campaigns with detailed voter intelligence in real time to drive smarter, data‑backed media decisions.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our teams have done to modernize political media and achieve results for our clients across the country,” Monteith said. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, winning requires deeper insight, smarter execution, and constant adaptation. As Partner, I’m excited to continue investing in innovation and talent to build strategies that are creative, measurable, and built to win.”

Quintero is an award-winning political ad maker whose strategy, messaging, and paid media campaigns have delivered some of the biggest wins in the country. In the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Quintero led GMMB’s fight that enshrined reproductive rights for 50 million Americans in six states. This year, she served as a media consultant and ad maker for Judge Susan Crawford in her historic win for justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She’s also served as a media consultant for Congresswoman Dr. Kim Schrier, Planned Parenthood, EMILY’S List, the DCCC, House Majority PAC, With Honor, the Environmental Defense Fund, and many others.

“It’s an honor and privilege to lead one of the sharpest political ad-making teams in the country,” Quintero said. “GMMB has written the playbook for the biggest wins in progressive and Democratic politics in recent history, securing the rights for women and girls and standing up for everyday Americans. As Partner, I look forward to helping our candidates and causes tell their story with the best creative in the industry and kick-ass campaign strategies.”

