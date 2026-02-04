BD&P dominates Canada’s upstream energy M&A transactions in 2025 

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P), one of Canada’s premier law firms, advised on eight of the 10 largest upstream transactions in Canada in 2025, underscoring its presence in the country’s most significant and complex M&A energy deals.

This milestone reinforces BD&P's longstanding leadership in the Canadian energy sector and highlights the firm's deep expertise in high-value M&A deals that are shaping the future of the industry. With roots in Alberta and national reach, BD&P continues to be a go-to legal advisor for energy clients navigating transformative transactions across the Canadian energy landscape.

“Advising on some of the country’s largest upstream deals reflects the trust our clients place in our team and our understanding of the evolution of the energy sector,” said Grant Zawalsky, Senior Partner and Vice Chair, BD&P. “These transactions are not just large in scale but are defining the next chapter of Canadian energy.”

Among some of the firm’s most notable transactions in 2025, BD&P acted as legal advisor to Whitecap Resources Inc. on the $15 billion, all-share acquisition of Veren Energy Inc., a major upstream transaction that expanded Whitecap's portfolio and exemplified the continued consolidation of high-quality assets in the Canadian energy market.

BD&P also acted as legal advisor to MEG Energy Corp, in connection with its response to Strathcona Resources' $7.2 billion unsolicited bid for MEG and the $8.6 billion cash and share acquisition of MEG by Cenovus Energy Inc. This was a landmark transaction that consolidated two major oilsands Canadian producers and marked a significant shift in the country’s upstream landscape.

“Alberta remains the engine of Canada’s energy sector, and BD&P’s expert insight means we are the trusted advisors when the biggest energy decisions are made,” said Zawalsky. “When the stakes are the highest, we help clients navigate a market that rewards strategic thinking and decisive action.”

As a powerhouse in the Canadian energy sector, BD&P consistently advises on the market’s most strategic and impactful deals. The firm’s lawyers are trusted advisors to leading producers, investors, and industry stakeholders, providing guidance that reflects both regional expertise and a comprehensive understanding of Canada’s evolving energy and M&A landscape.

About Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P)

Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (BD&P) is a leading, full-service, independent Canadian business law firm with more than 100 years of experience advising clients in the energy sector and beyond. Based in Calgary, BD&P is recognized for its deep expertise in energy, capital markets, private equity, and complex M&A and infrastructure projects, including many of Alberta’s most significant and high-profile transactions.

BD&P combines the capabilities of a national firm with the agility and entrepreneurial spirit of an independent practice. The firm advises clients across traditional energy and energy transition initiatives, including carbon capture, renewable power, hydrogen, and emissions trading, and maintains strong cross-border relationships with leading U.S. and global law firms.

