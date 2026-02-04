Access Recognized as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving for Fourth Year

PEABODY, Mass., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, a leading global integrated information management solutions provider, is pleased to announce today that it has been named Best in KLAS in Data Archiving for the fourth time since 2021. The 2026 Best in KLAS report recognizes software and services companies that excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Consistent high achievement in this category places Access in the top rank of the industry.

All Best in KLAS rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of end users over the last year. The Access win specifically was based on a score of 95.4 (a 3% increase from 2025) based on reviews from organizations in the following customer experience pillars: Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship and Value. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that top vendors should provide.

Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research said, “The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

“We are honored by the recognition and deeply grateful for our customers’ continued trust,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “While this is our 4th Best in KLAS award in six years, it is our first for the Access Unify | Health brand. This win validates our commitment to placing the customer at the center of everything we build as an information management and records archiving leader.”

Free KLAS report: https://klasresearch.com/report/2026-best-in-klas-awards-software-and-services/3906

Best in KLAS Category Page: https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/data-archiving/2026/355

Access Unify Health & KLAS: https://www.accesscorp.com/about/access-awards-recognition/best-in-klas-award-recognition/

About KLAS:

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.



About Access:

Access is a leading global records and information management (RIM) solutions provider, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective, end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized many times by Newsweek, including its America’s Greatest Workplaces lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 4 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com.

