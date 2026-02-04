DonorsChoose and the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz Collaborate to Expand Access to Evidence-Based Literacy Instruction

New York, New York and New Paltz, New York, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education nonprofit DonorsChoose and the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz announced an initiative to help educators translate decades of literacy research into effective classroom instruction. Through this offering, eligible teachers can request funding through DonorsChoose for the Science of Reading Fundamentals microcredential course, alongside at least $50 in additional literacy resources for their classrooms.

Literacy is the foundation of learning, but many students today are struggling to read at grade level. Rooted in decades of research from cognitive science, linguistics, applied psychology, and education, the science of reading explains how children learn to read and what teaching and assessment practices most effectively support developing readers. This collaboration is intended to make vetted, evidence-backed professional learning more accessible while helping teachers put new strategies into practice with high-quality classroom materials.

“Teachers want practical, trusted, research-based support they can apply immediately,” said Jessica Thorne, Vice President of Government Partnerships, DonorsChoose. “By pairing the Science of Reading microcredential with classroom literacy resources, we’re helping educators take a meaningful step toward stronger reading outcomes for students.”

“Effective reading instruction depends on both knowledge and implementation,” said Rose Else-Mitchell, Executive Director, Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz. “This collaboration supports educators wherever they are, with evidence-based professional learning and classroom tools that help turn the science of reading into real impact for them and for their students.”

Full-time public school, public charter school, and Head Start teachers can access the program by requesting the course through a DonorsChoose Special Request and including at least $50 in additional literacy materials provided by vendors available through DonorsChoose.

District or state leaders interested in learning more about this offering can learn more at: https://www.donorschoose.org/scienceofreading

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 6.6 million people and partners have contributed $1.9 billion to support over 3 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit http://www.donorschoose.org.

About the Science of Reading Center at SUNY New Paltz

Founded in 2023, the Science of Reading Center offers a hub of professional learning and development for educators with a shared mission of improving literacy outcomes for children across the U.S. by promoting research-backed knowledge and practices that are proven to help children gain skills and competence as readers. The Center is a source for continuing education, live events and webinars, professional networking, and district/education department partnerships. For more information, visit: https://www.newpaltz.edu/science-of-reading-center/





