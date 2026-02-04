Grön Launches Lychee Limeade Pearls, a THCV-Powered Daytime Edible Designed for Clarity and Momentum

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grön (pronounced grewn), America’s fastest-growing cannabis edibles brand, today announced the launch of Lychee Limeade THCV-infused Pearls, the newest flavor and functional formulation of the company’s award-winning edibles. The latest innovation from Grön infuses the TCHV cannabinoid - commonly referred to as “diet weed” for its ability to suppress appetite and promote mental focus - into the company’s top-selling THC edibles, delivering an energized and alert experience designed specifically for daytime use.

Lychee Limeade Pearls mark the first Grön product to feature the focus-forward cannabinoid blend, formulated with THCV, CBC, and THC in a balanced 1:1:1 ratio. Built for moments that require Big Energy, the new Pearls deliver a clean, uplifting experience that feels functional and intentional, making it ideal for creative professionals and active weekenders.

“Lychee Limeade represents how we’re thinking about the future of edibles,” said Christine Apple, Founder of Grön. “We’re leaning into experience design and functional formulation in a way that feels modern, elevated, and consumer-led. This isn’t just about flavor. It’s about creating products that fit into real life and real moments.”

Flavor plays a central role in the experience. Each Pearl balances tropical lychee sweetness with a citrus-forward limeade finish, delivering a refreshing profile that mirrors its bright and focused effect. The result is a Pearl crafted for productivity, creativity and active moments, whether moving through a busy workday or heading into a social weekend.

With the launch of Lychee Limeade Pearls, Grön continues to expand its Pearl portfolio across its Daytime, Nightime and Anytime collections, marking the brand’s 10th Pearl offering to date. The new addition reinforces Grön’s commitment to introducing unique flavors while pushing the envelope to create functional formulations that fit the needs of every customer and activity.

Grön Lychee Limeade Pearls are now available across most dispensaries in Arizona, Oregon, and New York. Rollout will continue in Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ohio in the weeks ahead. For a full list of product availability, check out the Grön dispensary tracker: https://eatgron.com/where-to-buy/

About Grön

Grön is one of North America’s leading producers of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles. Our passionate team of chocolatiers and confectioners uses only high-quality ingredients and cutting-edge innovation to create memorable cannabis experiences. Grön products are available across the United States, including Arizona, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Canada. Learn more at: www.EatGron.com .

Media Contact

Oak PR

Raquel Heras

Raquel@oakpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce965ef6-3cc0-442f-9244-3a53a26f6145