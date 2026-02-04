Lightship Inc. Acquires Veda Trials to Expand Community-Based Clinical Research Delivery

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightship Inc., the modern clinical trial site organization committed to making research possible for all, today announced it has acquired Veda Trials, a company specializing in end-to-end clinical operations delivered in community care settings. The acquisition strengthens Lightship’s ability to meet participants where they are and accelerate enrollment across more representative populations for sponsors, CROs, and health systems throughout the United States.

“This acquisition advances our mission to increase access, choice, and equity in clinical research,” said David MacMurchy, Chief Executive Officer of Lightship. “By combining Veda’s community-based operations model with Lightship’s site network, hybrid delivery model, and mobile research services, we’ll help sponsors launch trials faster and reach more representative participant populations while maintaining our high standards of quality and data integrity.”

Veda Trials, originally backed by Redesign Health as the first institutional investor, enables clinics and local providers to run high-quality clinical trials by simplifying day-to-day trial execution. Technology streamlines site activation and study workloads, reducing operational burden for busy community clinics while maintaining rigorous research standards. Integrated with Lightship, these capabilities will accelerate startup, expand reach into community settings, and support stronger participant retention through near-home and in-home options.

“Veda was founded to make clinical research workable for real-world clinics,” said Lesley Solomon, Founder & CEO of Veda Trials. “By simplifying operations with technology that fits into everyday care, we help providers run trials without added complexity. Together with Lightship, we can scale that model nationally while preserving the execution quality sponsors expect.”

Strategic benefits of the combination include:

Faster start-up and scale: Unified operational playbooks and dedicated teams compress timelines from feasibility through first-patient-in.

Unified operational playbooks and dedicated teams compress timelines from feasibility through first-patient-in. Broader, representative access: The combined model expands reach into community clinics, including women’s health, dermatology, and allergy/asthma practices, alongside mobile research units and curated site networks.

The combined model expands reach into community clinics, including women’s health, dermatology, and allergy/asthma practices, alongside mobile research units and curated site networks. Consistent quality & integrity: Replicable SOPs, experienced research staff, and fit-for-purpose technologies reduce site burden while maintaining data quality.

Replicable SOPs, experienced research staff, and fit-for-purpose technologies reduce site burden while maintaining data quality. Participant-first delivery: Flexible visit models (on-site, near-home, and in-home) lower barriers and improve participant retention.

Integration plan

Veda Trials will operate as part of Lightship’s operations group, with near-term priorities focused on aligning SOPs and training, accelerating activation of existing Veda partner clinics, and offering sponsors integrated packages spanning outreach, site operations, mobile care, and home visits with no disruption to active studies or site relationships.

Leadership & continuity

The Veda team will join Lightship, with Founder and CEO Lesley Solomon continuing in her role and reporting to Lightship CEO David MacMurchy. Lesley will stay closely involved to ensure continuity for sites and partners as Veda’s capabilities are integrated into Lightship’s operations. Account teams will remain engaged throughout the integration to support customers and partners.

About Lightship Inc.

Lightship Inc. is a modern clinical trial site organization committed to making research participation possible for all. We collaborate with biopharma and CROs to design and conduct studies that expand access and choice while accelerating new therapies. Through in-clinic, at-home, and mobile research unit visits, we support individuals from first contact to completion and deliver shorter timelines, stronger participant retention, greater diversity, and consistent quality and safety. At Lightship, we redefine what it means to be a clinical trial site. For more information, visit http://lightship.com.

About Veda Trials

Veda Trials enables community-based clinics to run high-quality clinical trials by simplifying operations and using technology to reduce friction. Veda accelerates activation, streamlines workflows, and helps providers integrate research into everyday care - bringing trials closer to patients and supporting faster enrollment for sponsors. Learn more at www.vedatrials.com.

Media Contact:

Brittany Kearns

Crossroads B2B Marketing on behalf of Lightship Inc.

brittany@crossroadsb2b.com

571-271-7211

