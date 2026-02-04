AI-Native IT Documentation Platform Redefines How MSPs Work, Solving Pain Points and Generating Value in Real Time

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at Right of Boom, Lexful introduced its AI-native, secure IT documentation platform built exclusively for MSPs to modernize operations.

Backed by IT Glue Founder Chris Day’s Top Down Ventures, and led by global tech executive Pinar Ormeci, the new Lexful platform is being praised by MSPs for addressing the known issues and unresolved challenges of existing IT documentation solutions, including broken search, outdated files, and no real-time capture of new and tribal knowledge. Additionally, MSPs are impressed by the proactive and reactive capabilities of the platform, taking to social media to share their experience and applaud the innovation, real-time search and support provided by the platform’s intelligent data assistant, aptly named Ask Lex.

“IT documentation has become one of the biggest operational risks and growth inhibitors facing today’s MSP community—resulting in serious blind spots, productivity loss and tech burnout,” said Pinar Ormeci, CEO, Lexful. “We built Lexful to be MSP-first, AI-native and ROI-rich. Together with Top Down Ventures, we are excited to bring intelligent innovation back to the core of the MSP model using AI to make IT documentation operationally reliable, secure, and ready for how MSPs work today and will work in the future.”

Putting AI to Work for the MSP

Unlike traditional documentation platforms that layer AI onto old technology, Lexful’s AI-native architecture automatically creates, captures, maintains, and connects documentation and tribal knowledge across assets, procedures, credentials, and operational context.

Drawing on the expertise of its engineering talent, which combines the best of human and machine capabilities, as well as its Lexful Founders Circle of early MSP adopters, the platform’s in-depth features and ChatGPT-like interface are receiving rave reviews from early adopters.

“Lexful is building for MSPs, and you can feel that in every conversation we have,” said Jennifer Roy, CEO, Nucleus Networks. “The team genuinely wants to understand how we work each and every day and is open to feedback that actually shapes what they’re building. This is true partnership.”

“What’s exciting about Lexful is that partner feedback isn’t just collected — it’s discussed, challenged, and often acted on quickly. That’s not something you see often,” said Jeremy Kenney, Technology and Integration Manager, GlobalMac IT. “From an integration and operations perspective, being able to influence how a platform evolves — instead of adapting around it later — is where the real value is.”

“Most MSPs don’t have a ‘tool problem,’ they have an ‘operational mess’ problem,” said Mike Kolb, The MSP Hero. “Lexful has been loud about what they stand for: built for MSPs, AI-native, and aimed at real ROI. It’s one of the more meaningful upgrades MSP operations have seen in a long time.”

In addition to “Ask Lex,” the platform’s top-rated features include:

AI-assisted documentation creation that reduces manual effort and reliance on tribal knowledge.

Continuous intelligence linking assets, procedures, and operational context

Documentation structured for both technicians and AI-driven workflows

Contextual AI search alongside traditional search

Integrated password management

A security-first, zero-trust architecture designed for operational trust

Lexful’s day-one integration partners include Liongard and ScalePad.

“Under Pinar’s leadership and the deep talent of the Lexful engineering team, Lexful is shaping the industry in an AI-first world, putting business innovation back into the core of MSP daily operations,” said Chris Day, Founder & Chairman of Top Down Ventures and CEO of ScalePad.

“Top Down is investing in the future of the MSP stack and rethinking how the platforms MSPs rely on will operate for the next decade and beyond,” said Joel Abramson, Managing Partner at Top Down Ventures. “From evolving BCDR with Slide to reimagining IT documentation and knowledge through Lexful, our focus is on unifying fragmented data and enabling agentic automation that dramatically reduces manual work and unlocks a new level of scale for MSPs.”

About Lexful

Lexful is an AI-native IT documentation platform built specifically for MSPs. Innovative and insightful, Lexful automatically captures and maintains IT documentation—turning static, outdated records, as well as tribal knowledge, into reliable, contextual intelligence teams can use. With smart automations, deep integrations, and a simple “Ask Lex” interface, Lexful keeps assets, procedures, and credentials accurate and accessible without manual effort. Secure by design, Lexful helps MSPs quickly standardize and scale operations, reduce documentation drift and operational friction, and deliver better service at scale.



