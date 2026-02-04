SIOS Technology COO Masahiro Arai Named to South Carolina 500 List of Most Influential Business Leaders

SAN MATEO, Calif. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., a leading provider of high-availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) software solutions, today announced that Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, has been named to the 2025 South Carolina 500 list of Most Influential Business Leaders by SC Biz News.

The South Carolina 500 is a premier recognition program celebrating the most influential and accomplished professionals shaping the state’s economy across industries through leadership, innovation, and community impact. Arai’s selection highlights his visionary leadership at SIOS Technology and his contributions to advancing resilient IT infrastructure for organizations across critical sectors.

“I’m honored to be recognized among leaders who are helping shape South Carolina’s growing technology and innovation ecosystem,” said SIOS’ Arai. “South Carolina plays an important role in SIOS’ global strategy, including our R&D headquarters in the M. Bert Storey Engineering and Innovation Center at the University of South Carolina where our teams are advancing high-availability and disaster recovery technologies used by organizations around the world. This recognition reflects the talent, collaboration, and commitment to innovation that make the region such a strong place to build and grow technology.”

“As COO of SIOS Technology, Masahiro’s deep technical expertise and strategic leadership continue to strengthen our global operations and our commitment to helping customers ensure uptime for mission-critical applications,” said Nobuo Kita, President and CEO of SIOS Technology. “His recognition on the South Carolina 500 list reflects not only his influence within our company but also the significant role SIOS plays in supporting digital resiliency across the region and beyond.”

In his role, Arai oversees the company’s day-to-day business operations, driving alignment across product management, engineering, sales, and marketing teams to deliver innovative HA and DR solutions. Under his leadership, SIOS Technology has expanded its capabilities and fortified its market position, helping organizations maintain continuity for essential workloads across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Arai’s career began with a Master’s degree in Electronic Engineering, Robotics from Tokyo Denki University and spans engineering, product management, sales, and technical leadership roles. Despite his senior position, he remains deeply engaged with technology innovation, regularly working with teams on proof-of-concept solutions that respond to customer and partner needs.

The South Carolina 500 list serves as a definitive guide to influential business leaders across sectors who are driving growth, creating opportunity, and elevating the state’s economic landscape.

