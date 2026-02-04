REMINDER - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2026 Results

MONTREAL, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2026 first quarter results on Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738 . A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-888-660-6264, access code 92597#. This recording will be available until March 5, 2026.

The discussion along with a presentation will be accessible through a webcast at the following address:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=84F541BD-33ED-42FB-9485-45C72029717A&LangLocaleID=1033

For further information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Tel.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com

