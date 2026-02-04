AvePoint Confidence Platform Expands Agentic AI Governance Capabilities and Multi-SaaS Data Protection

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in AI data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience, today announced the addition of new agentic AI governance and data protection features for the AvePoint Confidence Platform, including a new risk definition for AI agents and expanded support for multi‑SaaS backup, IaaS, and PaaS sources to help organizations build truly resilient data protection solutions for the AI age. The new agentic AI governance features build on those already offered by AvePoint AgentPulse Command Center, with users now able to access more information about agent security posture and correct security problems directly in the Confidence Platform.

“AvePoint continues to build new, innovative products to drive world-class data security and governance for AI and agentic AI, as exemplified by our AgentPulse launch last November,” said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “These latest updates build on that momentum, ensuring our customers have access to the tools they need to use agentic AI tools safely and efficiently. We understand that organizations are under pressure to deliver successful agentic AI initiatives and we continue to give them the confidence and control they need to ensure that their agentic AI investments are meaningful and secure.”

According to researchers from MIT, 95% of agentic AI projects will fail to hit their goals, largely due to data quality concerns. AvePoint’s expanded agent governance frameworks are designed to address these challenges directly, with users now able to define risk and monitor agents according to their own risk posture. When a security issue is identified, AvePoint empowers organizations to proactively remediate risks exposed by agents directly in the AvePoint Confidence Platform.



In addition to new AI governance features, the Confidence Platform now supports additional multi‑SaaS backup sources—which include Okta, Confluence, Jira, DocuSign, Monday.com, GitHub, and Smartsheet—as well as new IaaS and PaaS sources, including Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft SQL Server, and Azure VMware. Each of these critical data sources are now captured in the Data Resiliency Command Center, so organizations have a quick view of where risk lies and how to mitigate it.

“We know that today’s data protection and governance challenges aren’t limited to a single platform or cloud environment,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “That’s why AvePoint is taking steps to offer even more protection and governance support to customers across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. Our mission will always be protecting you and your data, wherever it lives, whenever you operate.”

Today’s announcement builds on AvePoint’s longstanding commitment to giving organizations comprehensive data protection, with a unified and extensible foundation for safeguarding their information. As a launch partner for Microsoft 365 Backup Storage, for example, AvePoint Cloud Backup Express offers the fastest backup and recovery performance on the market, helping organizations achieve protection from day one with dramatically faster time‑to‑backup and swift restoration when it matters most. Because not all data requires the same level of protection, AvePoint enables organizations to right‑size their approach, with Cloud Backup Express delivering rapid backup and restore for the data sources that need expedited coverage.

To learn more about these updates, join the AvePoint Innovates Webinar 2/5 at 11am ET: https://www.avepoint.com/webinars/avepoint-innovates.

About AvePoint:

AvePoint is the global leader in data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience to provide a trusted foundation for AI. More than 25,000 customers rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to secure, govern, and rapidly recover data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. With a single platform for lifecycle control, multicloud governance, and rapid recovery paired with clear ownership across the business, we prevent overexposure and sprawl, modernize legacy and fragmented data, and minimize data loss and interruption. Our global partner ecosystem includes 5,000 MSPs, VARs, and SIs, and our solutions are available in over 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

AvePoint uses the https://www.avepoint.com/ir website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

