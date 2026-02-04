Kooth Achieves URAC Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Safe, High-Quality Digital Mental Health Services

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kooth (AIM: KOO), a leading provider of digital mental health services, today announced that it has achieved URAC accreditation.This independent, third-party validation confirms that Kooth’s clinical model, safeguarding practices, and digital service infrastructure meet the highest standards for quality, safety, and ethical governance.

The accreditation also applies to the care delivered through Soluna, Kooth’s flagship digital mental health offering in the United States. Funded by the California Department of Health Care Services, Soluna provides free support to more than 140,000 young people across California, including one-on-one coaching, self-guided tools and clinically informed content, a moderated peer support community, and care navigation.

“At Kooth, trust and safety sit at the heart of everything we do. Achieving URAC accreditation for our organisation and the services we deliver is an important acknowledgement of the care, rigour, and responsibility that underpin our work every day,” said Kate Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer of Kooth. “As the recognition of the need for evidence-based and effective digital mental health care continues to grow, independent validation like this is essential to building trust and ensuring quality remains non-negotiable.”

URAC is a nonprofit accreditation body with more than 30 years of experience evaluating healthcare organisations against comprehensive standards developed with input from stakeholders across the health sector. Its accreditation process emphasises consumer protection, risk management, performance measurement, and continuous quality improvement.

This accreditation further strengthens Kooth’s position as a trusted digital mental health provider, reinforcing the rigorous clinical and safeguarding standards that underpin Soluna as it expands internationally.

About Kooth

Kooth (AIM:KOO) is a global leader in digital mental and behavioural health, providing safe, effective care to over 18 million people across the UK and US. For more than 20 years, Kooth has pioneered scalable solutions that deliver immediate, direct, universal access to mental health support.

Our platforms - Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna - combine self-guided tools, safe peer communities, and professional therapeutic support, all clinically robust and independently accredited. Kooth holds URAC accreditation in the US and is the longest standing digital mental health provider to hold UK-wide accreditation from the British Association of Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP), validating our commitment to quality, safety, and accountability across both markets.

Independent evaluations demonstrate a more than £3 in-year return for every £1 invested, with measurable reductions in emergency visits and improved clinical outcomes. Kooth is the largest single access provider for mental health support for under-18s in England according to NHS England data for 2024/25. In California, our Soluna platform is the first statewide digital behavioural health solution designed for all youth ages 13-25.

The Company is executing on its strategic vision through expanded reach across a diversified customer base, while seeking opportunities to enhance and extend the service offer through acquisition, partnership, and product capabilities supported by responsible AI principles.