FM Transformational Coaching Releases New Essay Introducing "Success Inflation" Framework for High-Performing Leaders

DALLAS, TEXAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FM Transformational Coaching™, an executive coaching firm founded by author and executive coach Federico Malatesta, today released a new long-form essay titled Success Inflation: When Winning Stops Meaning. The essay introduces a framework explaining why many high-performing leaders report growing disorientation despite sustained results, and why the standard responses make things worse.

"We are not seeing a collapse of ambition," Malatesta explains. "We are seeing a period of Success Inflation. Leaders are delivering strong results, but each additional win carries less meaning than it once did."

The essay traces this condition to the end of the post-Great Recession era, when leadership effort was consistently justified by disruption or recovery. Now, as those conditions recede, performance alone no longer validates the struggle or stabilizes direction.

The essay arrives as burnout saturates workforce conversations and as executives quietly admit they're not immune. Malatesta argues that for senior leaders, the standard diagnosis misses the mark. HR's response—more metrics and more performance tracking—often intensifies the underlying misalignment.

"Meaning is not cumulative the way performance is," Malatesta notes. "You cannot stack wins indefinitely and expect them to keep justifying the same sacrifices."

