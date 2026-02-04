SailPoint sees increased customer demand for modern, adaptive identity security solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in unified identity security for enterprises, is today showcasing how its customers are embracing the new era of adaptive identity security. As businesses increasingly adopt AI and automation, they face a growing challenge: securing an explosion of non-human identities such as machines and AI agents. SailPoint is addressing this new reality head-on, delivering the next generation of identity security that is built to adapt and scale for the modern enterprise.

The rapid integration of AI and automated agents into the enterprise has created a critical new security challenge. To address this, organizations require an identity security strategy that can govern and secure this new class of non-human identities with the same rigor as their human counterparts. SailPoint’s latest innovations are designed specifically for this purpose, extending its market-leading platform to provide comprehensive visibility and control over every identity, human and non-human. One of these is SailPoint Agent Identity Security, which enables organizations to discover, classify, govern, and secure every agent across the enterprise.

This forward-thinking approach is already being validated by key customers who are on the front lines of enterprise transformation.

“As the number of autonomous agents grows, organizations need a way to govern their access with the same rigor as human identities,” said Tony Leraris, Chief Information Officer at Accenture. “We will be evaluating how SailPoint’s Agent Identity Security can complement our existing controls to support safe, enterprise-wide AI adoption.”

At the core of this evolution is the concept of adaptive identity, an approach that is dynamic, intelligent, and tailored to the risk and context of each access request. This brings together identity, data, and security signals to provide clarity, control, and scale across every enterprise identity. Providing the security operations center with this integrative identity context enables teams to respond and remediate issues in real-time. Leading SailPoint customers are already embracing this vision to future-proof their security posture.

“Adaptive identity, to me, is about moving from static, one-size-fits-all access controls to a more flexible, context-aware model,” said Victor Montgomery, Director, Information Security, State Farm. “This means continuously assessing risk signals like user behavior, device health, location, and time, and then adjusting access in real-time to minimize exposure.”

“Our research found that more than half of organizations worldwide are expanding their deployment of unified identity platforms as they strive to deliver comprehensive coverage of all users across all environments, while reducing complexity,” said Mark Child, Associate Research Director at IDC. “A comprehensive, natively integrated, and highly scalable platform is one of the top factors organizations are looking for from their identity and access providers. Moreover, enterprises stress the need to manage and secure a growing spectrum of user categories, including non-human identity types such as AI agents, cloud workloads, device identities, and service accounts.”

With AI agents empowered to act autonomously, machine identities operating without human context, and the rise of sensitive enterprise data, it’s become clear that securing the enterprise needs an entirely different approach. Data access must be governed across every identity. Static policies are no longer enough. They must be real-time. The early traction SailPoint sees from its innovations suggests that organizations are already feeling this pressure.

“We saw an opportunity to help organizations navigate this new phase of identity security with innovations that can adapt to modern automated, complex identity environments,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, CTO and EVP Product, SailPoint. “The strong response we’ve seen from our customers signals that they have been waiting for a vision like this and are now moving to adopt it quickly and with conviction.”

Resources

SailPoint Agent Identity Security: https://www.sailpoint.com/products/agent-identity-security

SailPoint Machine Identity Security: https://www.sailpoint.com/products/identity-security-cloud/atlas/add-ons/machine-identity-security

SailPoint Accelerated Application Management: https://www.sailpoint.com/products/connectivity/accelerated-application-management

About SailPoint

SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL) is defining the new era of adaptive identity security. In a world where non-human identities now significantly outnumber humans, our AI-powered platform unifies identity, security, and data intelligence to protect today’s enterprise from advanced identity-based threats. We deliver the identity solution that spans both the breadth of identities and the depth of context needed to drive real-time access with confidence. Built on principles like zero-standing privilege and contextualized risk, our SailPoint platform transforms identity from a point of vulnerability into a powerful security advantage. Trusted by many of the world's leading organizations, SailPoint secures the enterprise with intelligent, autonomous identity security.

Media relations for SailPoint

Jess Sutera

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

978-793-0085

jessica.sutera@sailpoint.com