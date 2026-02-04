Children’s Health Recognized for Strong Support of North Texas Food Bank through School Pantry

Dallas, TX, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 8, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) and Children’s Health celebrated the hospital’s support of the Buckner Terrace Montessori School Pantry during a special event. Over the last six years, Children’s Health has helped provide more than 1 million meals for children and families across North Texas. This year, the health care system directed its donation to an NTFB School Pantry at a campus where it already supports children’s well-being through additional programs.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve families alongside trusted community organizations like NTFB and Buckner Terrace,” said Stormee Williams, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Children’s Health. “This collaboration reflects our broader focus on identifying and addressing the social determinants of health across North Texas. Every effort to close the gap created by hunger fulfills our mission to make life better for children.” Children’s Health already had strong ties to Buckner Terrace Montessori through its School-based Telehealth and Medical Explorers Day programs. When hospital leaders learned the school was also an NTFB partner, they saw an opportunity to further support families by addressing food insecurity.

The Buckner Terrace Montessori School Pantry is one of more than 40 school pantries in NTFB’s network. The pantries provide direct, consistent access to nutritious food for families facing hunger, with the goal of not only nourishing children but also supporting their ability to succeed in the classroom.

“We could not do what we do in the fight against hunger without strong community support from organizations like Children’s Health,” said NTFB President & CEO Trisha Cunningham. “In Dallas County, 1 in 4 children, or nearly 162,400 children, face hunger. Children’s Health provides critical support for the Buckner Terrace Montessori School Pantry to ensure more children have access to the nutritious food they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

Children’s Health emphasized that promoting a child’s health requires addressing all factors that influence it, including access to nutritious food.

“Supporting the NTFB distribution center at Buckner Terrace Montessori allows us to meet families in a setting that is deeply connected to their daily lives,” Dr. Williams said. “Schools are trusted community hubs, and the school-based food distribution reduces common barriers to accessing nutritional support, including transportation challenges, scheduling constraints and stigma.”

Cunningham added, “No child should have to worry about where their next meal will come from. We are grateful for the generous support from Children’s Health, which will provide much-needed relief to children and families facing hunger.”

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

Attachment