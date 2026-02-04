As CTV Proliferates, Nexxen and H/L Partner on Smarter, Data-Driven Advertising Strategies 

Prioritizing viewer attention and leveraging advanced analytics, advertisers can effectively drive measurable, meaningful business results through the Nexxen DSP

Platforms like Philo and DIRECTV Advertising are enhancing inventory with audience insights and unique formats to meet buyer demand for quality and attention

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, and H/L, a renowned multiservice and independent agency that’s been making momentum for local, regional and national marketers, are working together to address one of the most pressing challenges facing buyers today: navigating fragmented viewer attention and an expanding Connected TV (“CTV”) market. Leveraging Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“DSP”) and advanced insights, H/L has driven up to a 14x lift in conversion outcomes for clients across verticals, illustrating how signal-backed media strategies can drive real results.

In 2025, streaming viewership surpassed the combined share of both broadcast and cable TV for the first time ever, commanding 44.8% of total TV usage. Further, advertisers have shifted their perception of CTV from an emerging format to a gateway into concentrated consumer attention, especially as free ad-supported streaming TV (“FAST”) channels have seen rapid growth – monthly viewership is up roughly 12% year-on-year and average session lengths are increasing. With second-screening also on the rise, fragmented attention has made broad, untargeted media strategies far less effective. To drive meaningful results, advertisers and their agency partners must embrace more precise, signal-backed approaches.

“At H/L, we’ve strategically embraced this evolving CTV landscape, leveraging our partnership with Nexxen to transform the way we approach Connected TV advertising,” said Jeremy Cobb, Vice President of Digital Platforms, H/L. “By tapping into Nexxen's advanced insights, we've crafted a strategy that blends premium inventories and custom placements for initial viewer activation, with cost-effective long-tail.”

Prioritizing cost-per-unique reach over traditional CPMs, implementing blended and unique frequency management by app and optimizing toward down-funnel business outcomes has allowed H/L’s clients, such as those in automotive and insurance, to increase their conversion outcomes by up to fourteen times, compared with traditional CTV programs. These measurable successes, validated by Marketing Mix Modeling (“MMM”) partners, consistently position H/L's clients to exceed their performance goals.

“Navigating the new CTV landscape requires knowing who’s truly paying attention and managing ad frequency with precision,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer, Nexxen. “That’s why agencies are leaning into advanced measurement, balancing high-attention placements with cost-efficient reach. Nexxen DSP combines buying power with supply-side insights to help advertisers target actively engaged viewers, not just where they watch, but on what they watch.”

Across the marketplace, media companies are also helping advertisers make more informed and effective media buys. Platforms like Philo and DIRECTV Advertising offer advanced ways of delivering results, surfacing high-value inventory and improving viewer engagement through unique formats.



“CTV remains one of the most impactful ways to connect with audiences, particularly while watching content they’re passionate about. Navigating today’s environment, it’s critical to find viewers in those premium environments and then to engage with them in a relevant way,” said Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships, Philo. “Working with Nexxen allows us to surface our inventory with granular audience and contextual signaling, which enables partners like H/L to connect effectively with Philo’s viewership and deliver results.”

“As live sports programming continues to shift to CTV, Nexxen allows us to surface and package this high-value ad inventory with contextual and audience data signals that buyers can easily decipher to enable them to transact in real time,” said Edmund Jules, Senior Director of Ad Sales Partnerships, DIRECTV Advertising. “It facilitates an audience-driven approach to advertising, helping brands get in the game more efficiently and reach their target audiences during big sports moments with peak engagement.”

