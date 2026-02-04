Swanson Health Re-Platforms to Ordergroove and Shopify to Power World-Class Subscriber Experiences and Long-Term Customer Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swanson Health, a global wellness brand known for premium quality vitamins and supplements and a long-standing reputation for customer service, today announced the successful launch of its eCommerce and subscription technology stack with Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce for fast-growing and enterprise brands and Shopify, a leading global commerce company.

By replacing legacy, homegrown systems with modern, highly enabling platforms, Swanson has built a future-ready foundation that delivers more delightful, efficient, and personalized customer experiences across both mobile and desktop.

The transition to Ordergroove and Shopify was completed quickly and efficiently, leveraging powerful out-of-the-box capabilities that enabled Swanson to modernize its technology stack without slowing innovation or disrupting the customer journey.

“At Swanson, we are relentlessly focused on delivering the most delightful, engaging, and satisfying ecommerce experience possible,” said Jim Hamel, CEO of Swanson Health. “Re-platforming to Shopify and Ordergroove allows us to move faster, innovate more confidently, and ensure our customer experience consistently reflects the quality of our brand, products, and service.”

“What impressed us most was how fast and seamless the transition was,” said Erin Del Ponte, SVP of Marketing at Swanson. “Leveraging Shopify’s innovative commerce platform and Ordergroove’s configurable, no-code subscription capabilities, we modernized without the heavy lift typically associated with replatforming — upgrading our technology while elevating the customer experience at the same time.”

Modern Foundation for a World-Class Customer Experience

Swanson’s new commerce architecture is designed to support evolving customer expectations while enabling the brand to scale globally with confidence. Key priorities of the transformation include:

Seamless, high-performing customer experiences across mobile and desktop

across mobile and desktop Simplified subscription management that gives customers flexibility and control

that gives customers flexibility and control Faster innovation cycles powered by configurable, native capabilities

powered by configurable, native capabilities Operational efficiency through the replacement of complex homegrown systems

“Modernizing our commerce and subscription experience is about much more than new technology — it’s about unlocking smarter, more sustainable growth,” said Colleen Romero, CMO and General Manager of Direct-to-Consumer at Swanson Health. “With Ordergroove and Shopify, we now have the agility and intelligence to deliver more relevant, personalized experiences that increase customer lifetime value and drive meaningful revenue growth over the long term.”

With Shopify as its core commerce platform and Ordergroove powering its subscription and relationship commerce experiences, Swanson can now continuously optimize how customers discover, purchase, and stay engaged with the brand over time.

AI-Powered Personalization to Drive Engagement and Retention

A central focus of Swanson’s transformation is leveraging AI to expand personalization and enable more interactive, dynamic shopping experiences, particularly for first-time customers.

By combining Shopify’s commerce capabilities with Ordergroove’s AI-driven subscription and retention intelligence, Swanson is building customer journeys that adapt to individual behaviors and preferences, helping turn initial purchases into long-term relationships.

“The brands winning today are those that treat every transaction as the beginning of a relationship,” said Greg Alvo, CEO at Ordergroove. “Swanson’s move to Ordergroove and Shopify reflects a clear commitment to delivering world-class customer experiences, powered by AI, that drive engagement, retention, and sustainable growth.”

Technology as the Backbone of Customer-Centric Growth

With its modernized tech stack in place, Swanson is well-positioned to deliver consistent, world-class experiences to customers globally while accelerating innovation in personalization, subscriptions, and digital engagement.

“Swanson saw what so many enterprise brands are realizing: the fastest path to growth is choosing platforms that work together seamlessly,” said Josh Rice, VP of Sales at Shopify. “With Shopify and Ordergroove, they now have the infrastructure to deliver personalized and dynamic subscriber experiences with faster innovation. That's a competitive advantage that compounds over time.”

About Swanson Health

At Swanson Health , integrity is at the core of everything we do, so you get what’s promised: safe, pure, effective and reliable supplements. Founded in 1969, Swanson is a trusted leader and one-stop destination in the vitamin, mineral, and supplement space. Led by an in-house team of pharmacists, scientists, and nutritionists, Swanson supports wellness from every angle with high-quality products designed to meet a wide range of health needs.

Swanson Brand products are rigorously tested to ensure quality, purity, potency, and reliability, and has been recognized as a Certified GMP Facility by both NSF and UL , which are two internationally recognized organizations dedicated to consumer and product safety. Visit www.swansonvitamins.com to learn more, or follow us on Instagram @swansonhealth .