Cayosoft and XMS Solutions Selected by U.S. Department of War Agency to Modernize ICAM Operations for Mission Resilience

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft and XMS Solutions today announced they have been selected to support a Department of War agency modernization effort focused on strengthening Identity, Credential, Access, and Management (ICAM) capabilities in alignment with federal Zero Trust objectives. The effort supports Department of War priorities for improving identity security, operational resilience, and mission continuity across complex hybrid Microsoft environments, consistent with Executive Order 14028 and Zero Trust Architecture principles defined in NIST Special Publication 800-207.

As part of the initiative, the agency is modernizing legacy identity administration and recovery capabilities to reduce operational risk, improve visibility into identity activity, and strengthen its ability to respond to and recover from cyber incidents affecting directory services. Cayosoft and XMS Solutions were selected to deliver a standardized, scalable ICAM capability designed to support secure access, continuous monitoring, and resilient operations across on-premises and cloud environments.

The joint solution integrates Cayosoft’s commercial off-the-shelf identity management, security, and recovery platform with XMS Solutions’ federal implementation and operational expertise. Together, the team is delivering an ICAM capability that supports Zero Trust outcomes by enforcing least privilege, improving auditability, reducing reliance on custom scripting, and enabling rapid restoration of identity services required for mission execution.

“The Department of War has the essential role of protecting national security, and that mission depends on secure access to the systems and data that support it,” said Bob Bobel, Co-founder and CEO of Cayosoft. “As identity-based attacks become more prevalent, agencies need the ability to identify and mitigate risk early, limit lateral movement, and meet strict recovery time objectives before it impacts mission operations. This engagement reflects confidence that Cayosoft can operate reliably against the rigorous security requirements expected in today’s federal defense environments.”

The Cayosoft Enterprise Management Suite provides unified administration, continuous monitoring, policy enforcement, and recovery for hybrid Microsoft identity platforms. The solution supports audit readiness and operational resilience by enabling agencies to maintain trusted identity services before, during, and after cyber events—without introducing additional operational complexity.

“From a federal operations perspective, ICAM modernization must balance security, availability, and mission continuity,” said Alan West, President and CEO of XMS Solutions. “Our role is to ensure these capabilities are implemented and operationalized in a way that aligns with the Department of War’s Zero Trust strategy while supporting day-to-day mission requirements.”

About Cayosoft

Cayosoft delivers the only unified solution enabling organizations to securely manage, continuously monitor for threats or suspect changes, and instantly recover their Microsoft platforms, including on-premises Active Directory, Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Microsoft 365, Intune, and more.

Unlike legacy solutions, Cayosoft builds with hybrid, cloud, and mobile users in mind, fully supporting an organization throughout its IT cloud journey. Manage by offering roles, rules, and automations for Active Directory user governance. Monitor for critical changes, risks, vulnerabilities, and threats that could compromise operations. Recover from simple objects up to multiple forests. Cayosoft is the only vendor offering instant AD forest recovery, in contrast to the hours, days, and weeks traditional solutions require. Satisfaction with Cayosoft is exceptionally high, with an average customer retention rate of 99% over the past three years.

To learn more, visit cayosoft.com/federal

About XMS

XMS Solutions, Inc., a trusted partner since 2008, specializes in securing critical systems through Zero Trust framework. Focused on preventing catastrophic exposure, XMS ensures that attackers gain no access to valuable assets, regardless of threat origin. With decades of experience and strong OEM partnerships, the company delivers tailored, future-ready security solutions for complex transitions and cloud environments. Appraised at CMMI Level 2 and ISO 9001:2015 certified, XMS is committed to excellence, security, and continuous improvement in all operations.

For more information, visit xmssolutions.com/federal

