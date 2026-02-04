EmpowerFresh Announces New Partnership with Karns Quality Foods

Kansas City, MO., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmpowerFresh, the leading AI-powered produce intelligence and ordering platform for independent grocers, is proud to announce a new partnership with Karns Quality Foods, a family-owned grocery retailer known for its deep roots, exceptional quality standards, and unwavering commitment to its communities.

Founded in 1959, Karns Quality Foods has built a legacy around fresh products, trusted relationships with growers and suppliers, and a people-first culture that values both customers and associates. With 10 stores throughout central Pennsylvania, Karns has long been recognized for its industry-leading meat and produce departments and its dedication to doing things the right way—no shortcuts, no compromises.

That same commitment to quality and continuous improvement led Karns to partner with EmpowerFresh to enhance its produce operations through data-driven ordering, shrink reduction, and smarter inventory management.

“We’ve always believed that great food starts with great people and great processes,” said Mat Rudderow, President of Karns Quality Foods. “EmpowerFresh gives our produce teams better visibility and confidence in their ordering decisions, while still honoring the experience and judgment our associates bring every day. It’s a tool that supports our values rather than replacing them.”

EmpowerFresh’s solution leverages sales history, AI-driven forecasting, and intuitive workflows to help produce teams reduce shrink, improve in-stock conditions, increase turns, and free up valuable labor time—all while maintaining the high standards customers expect from Karns.

For those working on the floor, the impact is immediate and practical.

“Produce moves fast, and there’s not a lot of room for error,” said Justin Kapp, Senior Produce Associate at Karns Quality Foods. “EmpowerFresh helps us order with more accuracy and less guesswork. It’s made our process more efficient and helps us keep the department full, fresh, and ready for our customers.”

The partnership also reflects close collaboration with Four Seasons Produce, Karns’ long-time supplier and a strategic partner to EmpowerFresh, aligning retailers, wholesalers, and technology around shared goals.

“When retailers and suppliers are working from the same playbook, everyone wins,” said Jon Steffy, VP & General Manager of Four Seasons Produce. “EmpowerFresh creates better alignment across the supply chain by improving forecast accuracy, reducing waste, and supporting smarter ordering decisions at the store level. Karns is a best-in-class retailer, and this partnership reflects a shared commitment to freshness, efficiency, and long-term success.”

From EmpowerFresh’s perspective, the partnership represents a shared philosophy around independent retail and the importance of empowering store-level teams with better tools—not more complexity.

“Karns is exactly the kind of retailer we built EmpowerFresh for,” said Jesse Himango, Co-Founder and COO of EmpowerFresh and a lifelong retailer. “They care deeply about quality, their associates, and their customers. Our goal is to give the produce teams clarity and confidence, using data as a support system, not a mandate. Partnering with a family-owned company like Karns that truly values its people is incredibly meaningful to us.”

As the partnership continues, Karns Quality Foods, Four Seasons Produce, and EmpowerFresh will work together to refine produce ordering, reduce operational friction, and ensure that fresh departments remain both profitable and exceptional—today and for generations to come.





About EmpowerFresh



EmpowerFresh is a software company focused on helping independent grocers thrive through data-driven tools and AI-powered decision-making, especially in the critical produce department. By combining business intelligence with intuitive design, EmpowerFresh transforms ordering from reactive guesswork into strategic execution. For more information about EmpowerFresh and its work with independent retailers, visit www.empowerfresh.com.

