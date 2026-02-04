H1 Named to the 2026 DHNY Hall of Fame After Five Years of Recognition

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1, on a mission to connect the world with the right doctors, today announced that it has been named to the 2026 DHNY Hall of Fame, an honor recognizing companies whose early innovation and sustained impact helped shape New York's thriving digital health ecosystem. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the Hall of Fame is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report , which analyzes the trends, challenges, and opportunities defining the region's digital health market.

Introduced in 2025, the DHNY Hall of Fame celebrates the trailblazers who set the standard for what's possible in digital health: companies that built, scaled, and endured, helping establish New York as a global center for healthcare innovation. H1 is proud to be among seven new members this year whose contributions have had a lasting influence on the ecosystem. This distinction recognizes H1's sustained impact over five years since first being named to DHNY's annual awards in 2021.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside companies making a real difference in healthcare," said Ariel Katz, CEO and co-founder of H1. "Our mission is simple: connect the world with the right doctors. But achieving it takes a dedicated team pushing the boundaries of what technology can do, rethinking how we connect patients to care while delivering the most robust insights across the healthcare ecosystem to ensure everyone can access the right care when they need it."

"The companies recognized in our Hall of Fame helped build and set the standard for New York's digital health ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. "Their early vision, persistence, and impact helped create the foundation that today's next generation of innovators is building upon. We are proud to honor these organizations and the role they've played in shaping the future of healthcare."

Since its founding, H1 has transformed healthcare by building the world's most comprehensive platform about doctors. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and unparalleled data depth, H1 powers solutions across the entire healthcare journey: helping patients find the right doctors faster with accurate provider data, enabling better scientific exchange, facilitating more representative clinical trials, and connecting patients with life-saving treatments.

H1's growth and innovation continue to accelerate. The company serves 7 of the world's top 10 pharmaceutical companies and 8 of the top 10 health plans. Backed by prominent investors including Menlo Ventures, Goldman Sachs, IVP, Lux, and Transformation Capital, H1 has strategically expanded its capabilities through the acquisitions of Ribbon Health and Veda Data Solutions in 2024 and 2025. These milestones have strengthened H1's position in the industry and earned recognition as one of The Top 25 Healthcare Software Companies of 2025, with CEO Ariel Katz named among The Top 25 HealthTech Entrepreneurs of New York for 2025.

To download a copy of the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, please click here.

About H1

H1 is on a mission to connect the world with the right doctors. H1's AI-powered data platform maintains the largest and highest-quality database of over 12 million doctors and other medical professionals globally, connecting life sciences organizations, health plans, and digital health companies with comprehensive data and advanced analytics to deliver meaningful insights. H1’s solutions deliver clear ROI and empower more representative clinical research, stronger scientific exchange, and more accurate provider data, creating a healthier future for all. Learn more at h1.co.

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY’s mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

Media Contact

Kristina McConnell

Marketing Director, H1

kristina.mcconnell@h1.co