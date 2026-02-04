BNPL APLAZO Enhances Customer Experience with Kustomer’s AI Platform, Driving a 40% Increase in Customer Satisfaction

95% of APLAZO’s customer support is handled via WhatsApp and the newly integrated in-app chat

The AI tools implemented support both end customers and customer service agents

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APLAZO, leading Mexican Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) company, announced the implementation of two AI-powered customer experience capabilities built on Kustomer’s AI platform, designed to integrate into APLAZO’s existing systems while orchestrating service across channels using real-time customer context. Through this adoption, APLAZO increased its Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) by 40% within four months for general information inquiries, reinforcing its commitment to scaling sustainably without compromising service quality or efficiency. As a result, APLAZO continues to be the highest-rated installment payments app in Mexico, with a 4.8 rating on Google Play and 4.9 on the App Store.

According to Research and Markets 2025, the BNPL market in Mexico is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 18.5 billion by 2030, representing a 300% increase compared to 2025. In line with this growth, APLAZO, serving millions of users and registering more than 300,000 app downloads per month, has transformed the way millions of Mexicans access credit and make both online and in-store purchases in a simple, responsible, and transparent manner. Rapid growth required the company to balance scale with a close, efficient, and trusted customer experience to achieve its goal of becoming the preferred payment method.

Implementation: Scaling While Preserving the Human Touch

To support its growth and continue delivering exceptional service, APLAZO adopted Kustomer’s AI capabilities as part of a broader customer experience strategy, using AI to handle high-volume inquiries while equipping agents with richer context and decision support. This ensures that technology addresses recurring user inquiries while also enhancing the work of customer service agents—without replacing them.

“Customer experience is entering a new phase, one where AI needs to work alongside existing platforms to understand context, automate intelligently, and support human teams,” said Brad Birnbaum, CEO and co-founder of Kustomer. “What APLAZO has done shows how AI can be layered into a modern CX foundation to deliver real efficiency gains while maintaining the trust and empathy customers expect.”

As part of this initiative, APLAZO integrated two AI-powered solutions from Kustomer:

1. AI for Customers:

This conversational automation tool provides instant, natural responses via WhatsApp, the brand’s primary customer service channel, and through the newly implemented in-app chat. Together, these channels handle 95% of all customer inquiries. With this solution, the team is able to:

Empower users to resolve inquiries independently 24/7, while offering the option to connect with a live agent.

Maintain a warm tone in Mexican Spanish, carefully adapting language and messaging.

Route complex cases to the customer service team with full conversational context.

Allow customer service teams to focus on higher-complexity cases where human judgment and empathy are essential.





2. AI for Reps:

This tool enhances agent performance by providing real-time assistance with the appropriate language and tone to maintain closeness with users. It:

Delivers real-time response suggestions, increasing productivity.

Offers contextual support based on the same knowledge base used by the conversational AI.

Serves as a guide for complex workflows and error reduction.





Results: Efficiency, Quality, and a More Human Experience: The partnership with Kustomer delivered clear and measurable improvements for APLAZO:

Automations share of total inquiries increased by 36% getting us to 60% of all inquiries are now automated.

A 40% increase in CSAT , reflecting clearer, faster, and more satisfactory interactions for general inquiries.

, reflecting clearer, faster, and more satisfactory interactions for general inquiries. Faster and more consistent responses to frequent questions, ensuring that cases requiring deeper analysis or sensitivity receive specialized attention.

Sustainable scalability , maintaining service quality in a high-growth environment.

, maintaining service quality in a high-growth environment. Reduced friction and fewer errors through more precise and consistent workflows.





“At APLAZO, we believe true innovation is measured by its impact on people. AI is not meant to replace teams, but to enable them to focus on what creates the most value—solving real problems and supporting our users with empathy. This approach has allowed us to maintain high satisfaction levels and become the country’s preferred biweekly installment payment app,” said Alex Wieland, Co-Founder and CRO of APLAZO.

See how APLAZO uses Kustomer’s agentic AI platform to orchestrate customer service at scale, driving higher CSAT without losing the human touch.

About APLAZO

APLAZO is Mexico’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform. Founded with the mission of empowering consumers through responsible, simple, and transparent access to financing in just five minutes, APLAZO enables users to shop online or in physical stores and pay in flexible biweekly installments—without the need for a credit card. Through advanced technology and strategic partnerships with merchants of all sizes, APLAZO drives credit inclusion across Mexico.

For more information, please contact: pr@aplazo.mx

About Kustomer

Kustomer is the AI customer experience platform built to power seamless customer interactions. Built with AI at its core, Kustomer helps teams orchestrate end-to-end service workflows across every channel, grounded in unified, real-time customer data. AI empowers agents to work smarter and resolve issues faster, while giving CX leaders instant insight into performance, trends, and opportunities. By bringing conversations, customer intelligence, and AI-powered orchestration together in one platform, Kustomer helps brands deliver rewarding, personalized experiences at scale.

For more information, please contact: kustomer@thisisoutcast.com

Press Contact:

Michelle Fano | +52 55 5503 1144 | mich@eu4ia.com.mx