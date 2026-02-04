Nisus Real Estate Unlocks Over 85% Tax Savings Across 80 Detroit Apartment Units, Driving Higher Yields for Global Investors

DETROIT, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nisus Real Estate has secured approval for more than 80 multifamily apartment units across three Detroit properties under the City of Detroit’s Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program, delivering property tax reductions exceeding 85% and materially increasing investor returns.

The portfolio—fully acquired, renovated, sold, and currently managed by Nisus—represents a strategic milestone for the firm as it continues to scale its full-service, locally operated investment and property management platform across Metro Detroit, Cleveland, and Toledo.

Enrollment in the PILOT program significantly reduces traditional property tax exposure by replacing ad valorem taxes with a predictable, income-based payment structure. For investors, this translates into stronger net operating income, stabilized cash flow, protection against rising assessments, and enhanced long-term yields.

“This achievement reflects our ability to combine local policy expertise with disciplined execution,” said Lucía Vidri, Managing Director of Nisus Real Estate. “Our focus is simple: protect investor downside, optimize cash flow, and deliver durable returns—while supporting the cities where we operate.”

“Our investors benefit from higher, more predictable returns and reduced downside risk, while Detroit gains renovated, professionally managed housing.”, she mentioned.

Policy Expertise as a Yield Multiplier

Detroit’s PILOT program is designed to preserve and expand quality affordable housing while incentivizing responsible ownership. Nisus led the entire process—from renovation planning and compliance documentation to municipal coordination and final approval—demonstrating its capability to navigate complex regulatory frameworks on behalf of investors.

Integrated Execution, Boutique Operations

What differentiates Nisus is its end-to-end control of the investment lifecycle. The PILOT-approved properties were sourced through its investment advisory platform, renovated under in-house construction oversight, stabilized through local leasing teams, and are now managed through its property management division. This integrated model delivers predictability and transparency highly valued by out-of-state and international investors seeking U.S. dollar–denominated income.

Midwest Markets, Global Capital

As global investors increasingly turn to the Midwest for high-yield, policy-backed rental assets, Nisus is positioning Detroit, Cleveland, and Toledo as markets where returns and regulatory incentives align—supported by on-the-ground teams and boutique-style execution.

About Nisus Real Estate

Nisus Real Estate is a residential investment and property management firm serving Southeast Michigan and Northern Ohio. The company works with U.S. and international investors, providing acquisition guidance, renovation oversight, tenant placement, full property management, compliance, and detailed financial reporting—focused on maximizing rental performance across single-family and multifamily portfolios.

Contact: Lucía Vidrí

Co-founder | Nisus Real Estate

Telephone: +1 (734) 394-7047

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb2c3014-9cf7-4f6e-b2de-bf182380d9d9