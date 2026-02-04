LVT Partners with Columbia Southern University on Continuing Education Courses for Security Industry Professionals

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.), the leader of rapidly deployable security solutions, today announced it has entered a partnership with Columbia Southern University to provide continuing education opportunities for security industry professionals.

“The threat landscape is constantly evolving, as are security teams’ strategies and technologies to protect a diverse range of environments,” said Matt Kelley, SVP of Business and Market Development at LVT. “Our partnership with Columbia Southern University aims to help security personnel continue their professional development through flexible courses that keep them abreast of the latest tactics to strengthen their skillset, from first joining the industry to becoming trailblazing visionaries.”

LVT customers who attend the invitation-only Safety and Security Summit (S3) will have the opportunity to receive continuing education credits by participating in workshops on strategic leadership and the digital evolution of organized crime. LVT and Columbia Southern University will also produce three to six microcredential courses, the first of which will be available in 2026. The agreement also provides a 10% tuition savings for LVT employees and their families, as well as eligibility to apply for the Learning Partner Scholarship.

“CSU is thrilled to partner with LiveView Technologies, a leader in the industry, to meet the needs of security professionals in a rapidly evolving environment through cutting-edge education and training,” said Misti Kill, Ph.D., senior vice provost of academic affairs at Columbia Southern University. “We are honored to have the opportunity to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge to continue excelling and leading in the field of security.”

More than 100 of the most influential security leaders in the U.S. join LVT’s annual S3 event, engaging in working sessions and group conversations about cutting-edge security technologies and strategies. Learn more at www.lvt.com/safety-security-summit.

About LVT

LVT (LiveView Technologies, Inc.) is a leader in life safety and security and the premier developer and manufacturer of mounted or mobile, solar-powered, and cellular/satellite-connected surveillance solutions, software, and AI technologies. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, LVT’s enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is used by retailers, critical infrastructure and utilities, construction projects, warehouse and distribution centers, police, municipalities, and more. LVT products are proudly made in the USA with domestic and foreign parts. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

About Columbia Southern University

As an innovator in online education, CSU was established in 1993 to provide an alternative to the traditional university experience for today’s adult learner. CSU offers online associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs such as business administration, cybersecurity, fire administration and occupational safety and health. Visit ColumbiaSouthern.edu to learn more.